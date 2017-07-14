Your browser is out-of-date.

7 quick and easy ways to look after your deck in winter

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
The wooden deck in your garden doesn't have to take a beating this winter. Harsh rain, sleet and a chill in the air can have an adverse effect on the deck, but these 7 top tips from homify will help you maintain your deck ahead of the looming cold. Any wooden area that is exposed to the outdoors cannot stand the test of time without regular checks and upgrades, so let's take a look at these ideas.

1. Strong foundation

Before you begin with any addition to the property, it's vital to have a strong foundation. This is just as true for a deck area that is exposed to extreme temperatures, both high and low.

2. Quality wood

Ensure that your deck remains perfectly intact by using a durable, quality wood from the start.

3. Inspect the wood

Inspect your wooden deck regularly, from the foundation to the walkway and replace the rotten and broken wood with new pieces, also remove any weeds, grass and plants that are growing in the grooves.

4. Wash and clean

Wash your deck on a warm summer day and clean any debris that is lodged in and around the furniture and planters.

5. Apply a sealer

Touch up the stain and sealer on your deck, it may need more than one coat which can be applied easily with a roller brush.

6. Drainage and foundation

Remember that the drainage area and gutters need to be cleaned every few weeks to get rid of gathered dead leaves and plants, this is especially important during winter.

7. Socialise and entertain

Include a functional outdoor fireplace to delight and entertain your guests on a cold winter evening. Don't forget to include a seating area with comfy cushions. How about these DIY: Build your own BBQ in 5 easy steps?

How often do you maintain your wooden deck?

