11 pictures of small but smart bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Banheiro suíte de hóspedes A|R, Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern bathroom Green
Your small bathroom doesn't have to be void of any elegant design or vibrant detail, it can be smart, elegant and sophisticated too. In this homify feature, we visit 11 stylish, eye-catching and petite bathrooms, perfect enough for any space. Whether you're looking for colourful ideas, something brilliant and illuminated or a modern choice, let's have a look at these tips and tricks to suit your home,

1. Full mirror

Banheiro suíte de hóspedes A|R, Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern bathroom Green
Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores

A full mirror is great in a small bathroom to enhance the space, especially when paired with lovely lighting.

2. Modern

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern bathroom
Studio Marco Piva

Although this bathroom is tiny, it's filled with natural lighting and neutral colour scheme. It's fresh and funky from fixtures and fittings to decor.

3. Creamy classics

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bathroom
Covet Design

CLARENCE STREET

Incorporate the classic touches for a bathroom that stands the test of time. This is an exceptional idea to upgrade an unused attic into an extra bathroom with a spa-style decor.

4. Light and friendly

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

Opt for all-white fixtures and fittings, a light colour scheme and plenty of comfortable illumination to easily upgrade an outdated design. 

5. Charming

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Charming shades, romantic elements and simple shelving are great for a small space.

6. Navy and white

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom Bathroom wallpaper blue and white
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

Choose navy and white for a bathroom that is eclectic and quirky with a sophisticated edge.

7. With appliances

Дизайн однокомнатной квартиры., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Scandinavian style bathroom
Александра Петропавловская

If you're living in a small home, chances are you probably don't have space for a full laundry, so you may need to incorporate those appliances into the bathroom too.

8. Retro

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

White butchers block tiles and simple mosaics are a fashion statement, they are also fitting in an industrial inspired bathroom design.

9. Textures

Loft Bathroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

Loft Bathroom

Textured walls are terrific as a style feature in your bathroom.

10. Chic

sospensioni, bloom graficamentearchitettato bloom graficamentearchitettato Modern bathroom
bloom graficamentearchitettato

Or go with this chic, vintage floral decor and get your bathroom looking like a retro revival.

11. Trendy fixtures

Reforma de baño: azul turquesa y baldosas impresas de mosaico hidráulico, Dec&You Dec&You Eclectic style bathroom
Dec&amp;You

This turquoise and white bathroom is attractive, eye-catching and quaint enough for a modern home with an old-school element. Have a look at New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms

Do you have a small bathroom?

