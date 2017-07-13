11 pictures of small but smart bathrooms

Your small bathroom doesn't have to be void of any elegant design or vibrant detail, it can be smart, elegant and sophisticated too. In this homify feature, we visit 11 stylish, eye-catching and petite bathrooms, perfect enough for any space. Whether you're looking for colourful ideas, something brilliant and illuminated or a modern choice, let's have a look at these tips and tricks to suit your home,
A full mirror is great in a small bathroom to enhance the space, especially when paired with lovely lighting.
Although this bathroom is tiny, it's filled with natural lighting and neutral colour scheme. It's fresh and funky from fixtures and fittings to decor.
Incorporate the classic touches for a bathroom that stands the test of time. This is an exceptional idea to upgrade an unused attic into an extra bathroom with a spa-style decor.
Opt for all-white fixtures and fittings, a light colour scheme and plenty of comfortable illumination to easily upgrade an outdated design.
Charming shades, romantic elements and simple shelving are great for a small space.
Choose navy and white for a bathroom that is eclectic and quirky with a sophisticated edge.
If you're living in a small home, chances are you probably don't have space for a full laundry, so you may need to incorporate those appliances into the bathroom too.
White butchers block tiles and simple mosaics are a fashion statement, they are also fitting in an industrial inspired bathroom design.
Textured walls are terrific as a style feature in your bathroom.
Or go with this chic, vintage floral decor and get your bathroom looking like a retro revival.
This turquoise and white bathroom is attractive, eye-catching and quaint enough for a modern home with an old-school element.