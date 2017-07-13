9 ideas for separating rooms

Home design and decor doesn't only mean you need to think about accessories, furniture and lighting, separating rooms is just as important, especially when it comes to open plan living spaces or a petite home. In this homify feature, we look at 9 wonderful home separating tips and tricks to inspire your upgrade. Let's take a look at this article for decor inspiration.
Sleek, stylish and sophisticated, these sliding doors are great to separate any room in the house. It could be an awesome choice to separate the bathroom from your living area too.
Cordon off your storage from the rest of the kitchen with these lovely curtains instead of cupboard doors.
Or use glazing gracefully with glass sliding doors. It's the perfect fit for a neutral colour scheme too, creating an elegant ambiance in no time.
Shelving is excellent to divide rooms and accentuate storage. Think about brighter hues for a more comfortable environment that is charming and unique in your living room.
Patterned lattice will divide your studio apartment into a bedroom and living area.
Your bedroom can have the look and feel of an upmarket suite with enchanting wooden panels. Include a cute sofa to maximise comfort and a cosy atmosphere.
Go with the old fashioned option to divide the areas in your home.
How about a stunning interior garden to enhance that fresh and revitalising ambiance without impacting on the rest of the decor?
It may be a bit more costly, but a sliding bookcase is perfect to separate your office or library from the rest of your rooms, keeping your study area quiet and private. Here are 7 smart ways to divide a room