9 ideas for separating rooms

Sala azul, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Modern living room Wood White
Home design and decor doesn't only mean you need to think about accessories, furniture and lighting, separating rooms is just as important, especially when it comes to open plan living spaces or a petite home. In this homify feature, we look at 9 wonderful home separating tips and tricks to inspire your upgrade. Let's take a look at this article for decor inspiration.

1. Bathroom

Sleek, stylish and sophisticated, these sliding doors are great to separate any room in the house. It could be an awesome choice to separate the bathroom from your living area too.

2. Curtains

Cordon off your storage from the rest of the kitchen with these lovely curtains instead of cupboard doors.

3. Glass

Or use glazing gracefully with glass sliding doors. It's the perfect fit for a neutral colour scheme too, creating an elegant ambiance in no time.

4. Shelving

Sala azul, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Modern living room Wood White
Shelving is excellent to divide rooms and accentuate storage. Think about brighter hues for a more comfortable environment that is charming and unique in your living room.

5. Patterned

Patterned lattice will divide your studio apartment into a bedroom and living area.

6. Bedroom

Your bedroom can have the look and feel of an upmarket suite with enchanting wooden panels. Include a cute sofa to maximise comfort and a cosy atmosphere.

7. Vintage

Go with the old fashioned option to divide the areas in your home.

8. Plants

How about a stunning interior garden to enhance that fresh and revitalising ambiance without impacting on the rest of the decor?

9. Sliding bookcase

It may be a bit more costly, but a sliding bookcase is perfect to separate your office or library from the rest of your rooms, keeping your study area quiet and private. Here are 7 smart ways to divide a room

How have you divided your room in style?

