Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Get the right kitchen bench for your budget

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The possibilities of the perfect kitchen bench for your home may be endless, but if you're on a budget you may need to consider the more affordable option. But, that doesn't mean you shouldn't compromise on quality. In this homify feature, we have a look at some stylish and inexpensive kitchen designs, perfect for any space. Let's take a look at these tips and tricks for inspiration.

1. The full picture

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

A spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboards may need more counters. This design features counters all against the wall, while a centre island doubles as an informal dining area too. The colour scheme is modern even though this kitchen has a somewhat farm inspired design.

2. With brick

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

Exposed brick is awesome for a rustic inspired kitchen design. Go for a brilliant space with gorgeous illumination and bear in mind the layout for a seamless decor.

3. Small and simple

New kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen,kitchen island
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

An all-white kitchen with modern fixtures and fittings, informal dining area and sleek appliances is an awesome choice for a small home that packs a punch in decor. The colour scheme will ensure that this kitchen remains trendy and tasteful for years to come.

4. Open plan

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Go for an open plan design that includes everything from a spacious work bench to a simple round table for meals with loved ones. Think of your home as a party loving environment with plenty of natural light to boot.

5. Eclectic element

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do you like being unique? Then a colour-loving kitchen with eclectic features are an awesome choice to suit your charismatic persona. There's enough storage for all the essential kitchenware items, from crockery to cutlery and even groceries.

6. L-shape

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Quartz White
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project—The Hills Estate, Pretoria

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Our final kitchen has an L-shaped layout and design, making it perfect for a petite home or an open plan living space that requires some thought when it comes to decor. You may want to have a look at these 11 kitchens with a dining space squeezed in

No room for a dining table? Think again!
Which kitchen is best for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks