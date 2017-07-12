10 ways to make your bathroom look modern

A modern bathroom is all about illumination, colour, textures and fixtures. In this homify feature, we visit 10 fantastic and stylish sophisticated bathrooms that will enhance your own design ideas in sleek style. Let's see which hints and tips can easily be included in your home and create a space that is perfect for your personality.
A trestle inspired wooden bathroom counter is great for a bathroom with limited space.
Or go big and bold with a spacious bathroom filled with natural light and open areas.
Shutters are awesome for maintaining privacy in a bathroom and look great from the inside to the outside.
You can't go wrong with a fantastic view from the bathtub, it's almost as if the trees are inside the bathroom! Don't forget to think about storage in your bathroom design, whether it's under the counter or even built-in to the wall.
Glass doors are essential for a sleek and sophisticated bathroom design. This feature fits into this large shower perfectly too.
Plan your storage accordingly for a bathroom that is clean, organised and uncluttered.
Mosaic walls are awesome as a design feature in a bathroom, but this adds an exquisite yet modern touch to the bathroom with its almost illuminated element.
Choose monochrome colours that can be enhanced by lovely lighting.
Don't forget to plan your illumination everywhere, place it behind your mirrors so your make-up application will be a lot easier too.
We end this homify feature with a look at a bathroom that is fantastic for couples or a growing family. The double basin means his and hers products are always on hand, while there will always be space to brush your teeth too. You may want to have a look at for 9 fast ways to give your bathroom a hotel look