Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways to make your bathroom look modern

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A modern bathroom is all about illumination, colour, textures and fixtures. In this homify feature, we visit 10 fantastic and stylish sophisticated bathrooms that will enhance your own design ideas in sleek style. Let's see which hints and tips can easily be included in your home and create a space that is perfect for your personality.

1. Minimalist counter

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Scandinavian style bathroom
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni

Home Staging & Dintorni
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni
Home Staging & Dintorni

A trestle inspired wooden bathroom counter is great for a bathroom with limited space.

2. Spacious

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Or go big and bold with a spacious bathroom filled with natural light and open areas.

3. Shutters

New main bathroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Minimal style Bathroom bathroom,freestanding bath,shower
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New main bathroom

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Shutters are awesome for maintaining privacy in a bathroom and look great from the inside to the outside.

4. A view

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

You can't go wrong with a fantastic view from the bathtub, it's almost as if the trees are inside the bathroom! Don't forget to think about storage in your bathroom design, whether it's under the counter or even built-in to the wall.

5. Glass doors

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Glass doors are essential for a sleek and sophisticated bathroom design. This feature fits into this large shower perfectly too.

6. Storage

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Plan your storage accordingly for a bathroom that is clean, organised and uncluttered.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Textured mosaic

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Mosaic walls are awesome as a design feature in a bathroom, but this adds an exquisite yet modern touch to the bathroom with its almost illuminated element.

8. Monochromes

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Choose monochrome colours that can be enhanced by lovely lighting.

9. Lighting

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern bathroom
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Don't forget to plan your illumination everywhere, place it behind your mirrors so your make-up application will be a lot easier too.

10. Double basin

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern bathroom
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Let The Light In

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

We end this homify feature with a look at a bathroom that is fantastic for couples or a growing family. The double basin means his and hers products are always on hand, while there will always be space to brush your teeth too. You may want to have a look at for 9 fast ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

Gardening: how to renovate your patio (and make it look beautiful!)
Is your bathroom modern?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks