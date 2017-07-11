Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful new South African bedrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern style bedroom
The South African bedroom is meant to be vibrant, comfortable and filled with lovely natural lighting. These 11 South African bedrooms are sleek, chic and absolutely attractive, with ideas that are easy and elegant enough to be recreated in your own home with minimal effort. Let's take a look at some of these helpful hints that could reinvent your bedroom with decor in no time.

1. Spacious

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Even if your bedroom is spacious, it's important to not overcrowd it with furniture, fixtures and fittings.

2. Patterns and textures

Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Include cosy textures and eye-catching patterns in your modern bedroom.

3. White bed linen

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern style bedroom
All-white bed is essential for a crisp and fresh looking bedroom design.

4. Neutrals and stripes

Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo Modo Modern style bedroom
Neutral colour walls and floors with monochrome stripes and an interesting rug is excellent for a sophisticated bedroom.

5. Sunset

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
There's nothing more romantic then admiring the sensational sunset from your bedroom.

6. TV

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern style bedroom
Include a TV in your bedroom to enjoy your favourite movie from the comfort of your bed.

7. Warmer tones

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
Decorate the bedroom in warmer tones, such as this navy blue duvet cover.

8. Shabby chic

Guest bedroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom
Or opt for shabby chic hues in pinks, reds and purples.

9. Contemporary

Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bedroom
Go for contemporary design with a simple colour palette and include drama with scatter cushions, magnificent mirrors and brilliant illumination.

10. Classic

homify Modern style bedroom
Symmetry is imperative in any bedroom decor, and this layout is fantastic! The neutral hues, along with the pedestals, lamps and even window design makes this bedroom a classic choice.

11. Fresh air

Main Bedroom homify Country style bedroom
Our final South African bedroom may not be as fancy as the rest, but its stripy bed linen in shades of turquoise, beige and cream is great for your everyday bedroom decor. Include flowing curtains for privacy and keep cool with fresh air flowing through the open doors. In need of some more inspiration? Have a look at 11 bedroom design ideas

How have you styled your South African bedroom?

