11 beautiful new South African bedrooms

The South African bedroom is meant to be vibrant, comfortable and filled with lovely natural lighting. These 11 South African bedrooms are sleek, chic and absolutely attractive, with ideas that are easy and elegant enough to be recreated in your own home with minimal effort. Let's take a look at some of these helpful hints that could reinvent your bedroom with decor in no time.
Even if your bedroom is spacious, it's important to not overcrowd it with furniture, fixtures and fittings.
Include cosy textures and eye-catching patterns in your modern bedroom.
All-white bed is essential for a crisp and fresh looking bedroom design.
Neutral colour walls and floors with monochrome stripes and an interesting rug is excellent for a sophisticated bedroom.
There's nothing more romantic then admiring the sensational sunset from your bedroom.
Include a TV in your bedroom to enjoy your favourite movie from the comfort of your bed.
Decorate the bedroom in warmer tones, such as this navy blue duvet cover.
Or opt for shabby chic hues in pinks, reds and purples.
Go for contemporary design with a simple colour palette and include drama with scatter cushions, magnificent mirrors and brilliant illumination.
Symmetry is imperative in any bedroom decor, and this layout is fantastic! The neutral hues, along with the pedestals, lamps and even window design makes this bedroom a classic choice.
Our final South African bedroom may not be as fancy as the rest, but its stripy bed linen in shades of turquoise, beige and cream is great for your everyday bedroom decor. Include flowing curtains for privacy and keep cool with fresh air flowing through the open doors. In need of some more inspiration? Have a look at 11 bedroom design ideas