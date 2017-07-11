Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 perfect outdoor spaces from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Patios
Loading admin actions …

Any South African values the outdoors and fresh air, especially when designing their home. In this homify feature, we look at 9 awesome outdoor spaces that are perfectly welcoming and elegant. Whether you're looking simple ideas to upgrade your home, or for tips and tricks to enhance your patio revamp, then our team of professionals have you covered. Let's take a look!

1. Vineyard vibes

Ferguson Architects Modern Garden
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

An outdoor area that is comfortable, private and shaded is a fantastic option for those blistering summer days in the sun.

2. On the deck

Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

A patio at the poolside is great for a homeowner that enjoys socialising and entertaining. Pool parties will never be the same again.

3. Up above

Ferguson Architects Modern living room
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Think about how to incorporate a terrace into your home that's built into the hillside. Here we catch a glimpse of the glorious treetops!

4. Cute and quaint

Small Garden spaces Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden wooden screens,small garden,narrow spaces,back garden,vegetable garden,herb garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Small Garden spaces

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Create an inviting outdoor reading nook in your cute yet quaint garden with simple seating and pretty planters.

5. Built-in

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Use leftover bricks from your home renovation to build an outdoor seating area in your garden. Include some cosy, colourful scatter cushions to optimise comfort and style.

6. Vintage

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Repurpose that old iron table and chair set from grandma's house and make your garden vintage and vibrant again.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Permanent

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Put up a permanent pergola that will serve as an awesome outdoor area for those breakfasts in the sun. Include some weather resistant furniture so you won't need to worry about this space too much. It's essential for a large garden!

8. Courtyard

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Costa Brava

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

A courtyard can be converted as a usable outdoor area, perfect for Al Fresco meals or entertaining loved ones over the holidays. The sultry illumination showcases just how comfortable this space will be at dusk on a clear summer evening.

9. Chic

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Patios outdoor lounge
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Our final patio is chic and cheery, with stunning patterns decorating the space, glorious greenery and of course enough seating for a modern family. Have a look at DIY: Build your own BBQ in 5 easy steps for more garden ideas.

​15 beautiful bedrooms you will love!
Have you thought about decorating your outdoor area?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks