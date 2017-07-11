9 perfect outdoor spaces from South African homes

Any South African values the outdoors and fresh air, especially when designing their home. In this homify feature, we look at 9 awesome outdoor spaces that are perfectly welcoming and elegant. Whether you're looking simple ideas to upgrade your home, or for tips and tricks to enhance your patio revamp, then our team of professionals have you covered. Let's take a look!
An outdoor area that is comfortable, private and shaded is a fantastic option for those blistering summer days in the sun.
A patio at the poolside is great for a homeowner that enjoys socialising and entertaining. Pool parties will never be the same again.
Think about how to incorporate a terrace into your home that's built into the hillside. Here we catch a glimpse of the glorious treetops!
Create an inviting outdoor reading nook in your cute yet quaint garden with simple seating and pretty planters.
Use leftover bricks from your home renovation to build an outdoor seating area in your garden. Include some cosy, colourful scatter cushions to optimise comfort and style.
Repurpose that old iron table and chair set from grandma's house and make your garden vintage and vibrant again.
Put up a permanent pergola that will serve as an awesome outdoor area for those breakfasts in the sun. Include some weather resistant furniture so you won't need to worry about this space too much. It's essential for a large garden!
A courtyard can be converted as a usable outdoor area, perfect for Al Fresco meals or entertaining loved ones over the holidays. The sultry illumination showcases just how comfortable this space will be at dusk on a clear summer evening.
Our final patio is chic and cheery, with stunning patterns decorating the space, glorious greenery and of course enough seating for a modern family. Have a look at DIY: Build your own BBQ in 5 easy steps for more garden ideas.