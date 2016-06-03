The Invisible Fantasy Home

This home, despite its magnificent modern architecture, geometric design and altogether futuristic style, is rooted in the twentieth century. In Italy today there are not only beautiful rustic farmhouses or Renaissance buildings but also homes that are inspired by modernism, projected into the contemporary world. Modern homes often praise the perfection of style, sometimes even at the expense of functionality.

This project, however, manages to meet a particular aesthetic taste with a stunning and practical results. All this is thanks to the exceptional work of the expert team at OSA Architecture & Landscape.

Interested to see more? The join us on a tour…