Garage designs for modern homes

Are you in search of the perfect garage design for your house? Then you are in the right place! Today on homify we’re sharing some ideas and tips about garages, carports, those spaces where you keep your favourite companion: your car.
Garage is a word taken from French and means a covered place to store cars. Usually, garages have sliding or elevating doors, but we also get open space garages, and the design and size will depend on the budget and space you have available. There are also garages which are really different and original designs that we see every day not only to use for storing cars, but also as a workshop, storage area, or home-based gym. Regardless of the use of your garage, you always have to investigate and brainstorm a little on the subject, before designing or remodelling the garage you already have.
So, we are sharing seven garages, especially designed for modern homes. We will also look at some features, pros and cons. In the end, you have to decide what you like best or which idea is best suited to your tastes!
If you do not like doors and live in a private area or your house is a style that may have an open garage, perhaps you are inspired by this idea, proposed by Mexican architects. A garage attached to the house which has two walls, but is open on the two other sides. The roof and floor are angled and there is nothing else, just a brand new car that’ll surely love company. This style of garage is always sensational in colonial houses or country style home. Don’t tell us you don’t love it?
If you’re fortunate to have a yard large enough to design a multi-car garage separate from the house, perhaps this is an option for you. It is a sheltered car port which has no doors. The wooden structure acts as covering to protect the vehicles. This is a design that doesn’t get old, is easy to build, and always looks good. Check out the detail on the stone floor, not only does it look good, it’s durable, a very important feature to be taken into account when designing your garage.
One of the current trends in architecture is laying bare building materials, and concrete is the favourite, mainly in large cities and buildings. It can, however, also be included in our own homes, whether small or large. A clear example is seen in this design space, with concrete slabs framing it.
If the land on which your house is built is small, the best option is a garage attached to the house.
How about that? It is open, yet unobtrusive and simple. It draws attention to the integration and use of space. It should be noted here that the colours of the structure are the same as those of the car – cream and black, and marry perfectly with the house, creating a harmonious whole. Now, changing cars is banned!
Sometimes a garage is not only conceived and designed to save our car, but also as a storage area or even as a workshop. This does not have to be a mechanical workshop, but can also be used to practice a musical instrument or to perform arts activities.
If your garage has or will have a dual function, you have to plan it carefully, as there are many details to be taken into account: the floor, where the shelves are placed to optimise space, what materials to use, which objects to store there, etc. You also have to control the humidity of the space and that it is perfectly illuminated. The garage pictured here has a sectional garage door with a metal structure that suits the brand new car.
In addition to sectional, rolling, tilting and folding doors, other garage doors are sliding. These can be made of different materials, the most common of which is metal, but there are also wood, as in this image. The sliding doors of wood in this garage attract much attention, because depending on the design, the colour of the wood and materials which frame it may look modern, elegant, rustic or traditional. Wood is a very versatile material, which is certainly welcomed in the use of garage doors, particularly when it is a simple and minimalist design, as this highlights the style more.
A garage with sliding doors is ideal for small homes, since it takes up less space.