Garage designs for modern homes

Are you in search of the perfect garage design for your house? Then you are in the right place! Today on homify we’re sharing some ideas and tips about garages, carports, those spaces where you keep your favourite companion: your car.

Garage is a word taken from French and means a covered place to store cars. Usually, garages have sliding or elevating doors, but we also get open space garages, and the design and size will depend on the budget and space you have available. There are also garages which are really different and original designs that we see every day not only to use for storing cars, but also as a workshop, storage area, or home-based gym. Regardless of the use of your garage, you always have to investigate and brainstorm a little on the subject, before designing or remodelling the garage you already have.

So, we are sharing seven garages, especially designed for modern homes. We will also look at some features, pros and cons. In the end, you have to decide what you like best or which idea is best suited to your tastes!