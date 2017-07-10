Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 ideas to separate spaces in style

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Designate space in a modern and open plan home with easy dividers. In this homify feature we look at 11 fantastic ideas to enhance decor and separate a large room too. This decor option can be used for the bedroom, living room, open plan design or to add a fantastic feature to your bathroom. Let's have a look at some of the amazing hints and tips in this article for inspiration. 

1. Glazed door

용산 리첸시아, DECORIAN DECORIAN Modern windows & doors
DECORIAN

DECORIAN
DECORIAN
DECORIAN

A glass door is just enough for privacy in an open plan living space, a sliding door effortlessly designates space without impacting on the layout.

2. Young branches

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Dry the branches leftover from pruning and use them as a fancy divider in the bathroom.

3. Grace of curtains

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Living room
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Opt for flowing curtains in a wide room and enhance that tropical decor.

4. Privacy

The House of Yellow Shadows, Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Hide your curtains behind wooden horizontal slats for further privacy.

5. Half the wall

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A half wall separates a living room without making it seem smaller and cramped.

6. Isolated

Nos dan una casa y devolvemos otra, Etxe&Co Etxe&Co Modern kitchen Iron/Steel
Etxe&amp;Co

Etxe&Co
Etxe&amp;Co
Etxe&Co

Use glass to separate the kitchen from the dining room and you won't have an odours wafting through your home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Glass and wood

STUDY DEN shahen mistry architects Modern houses
shahen mistry architects

STUDY DEN

shahen mistry architects
shahen mistry architects
shahen mistry architects

Combine glass and wood for an elegant and sophisticated design.

8. Frosted glass

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Opaque sliding doors are versatile, private and modern.

9. Feminine touch

Квартира для девушки в ЖК "Аврора", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Living room
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Include a feminine touch with floral wallpaper and pink hued detail. 

10. TV on a thin wall

Salas de Estar, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Living room Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

Use a discreet and thin wall to house the TV in your semi-open plan living room. 

11. Four-poster with curtains

REALIZACJA - OLIMPIA PORT, KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz Living room
KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz

KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz
KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz
KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz

A four-poster bed will have a hotel-inspired decor with these flowing curtains on either side. How about these 15 living rooms with stone walls you'll adore?

​7 maniere om oopplan vertrekke te skei
Have you separated spaces in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks