11 ideas to separate spaces in style

Designate space in a modern and open plan home with easy dividers. In this homify feature we look at 11 fantastic ideas to enhance decor and separate a large room too. This decor option can be used for the bedroom, living room, open plan design or to add a fantastic feature to your bathroom. Let's have a look at some of the amazing hints and tips in this article for inspiration.
A glass door is just enough for privacy in an open plan living space, a sliding door effortlessly designates space without impacting on the layout.
Dry the branches leftover from pruning and use them as a fancy divider in the bathroom.
Opt for flowing curtains in a wide room and enhance that tropical decor.
Hide your curtains behind wooden horizontal slats for further privacy.
A half wall separates a living room without making it seem smaller and cramped.
Use glass to separate the kitchen from the dining room and you won't have an odours wafting through your home.
Combine glass and wood for an elegant and sophisticated design.
Opaque sliding doors are versatile, private and modern.
Include a feminine touch with floral wallpaper and pink hued detail.
Use a discreet and thin wall to house the TV in your semi-open plan living room.
A four-poster bed will have a hotel-inspired decor with these flowing curtains on either side.