Delightful dwelling in the Drakensberg

The Drakensberg in Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa is known for its sensational mountains, spanning across two provinces and bordering another country. Those living in this breathtaking area have it all figured out, from gorgeous views, snow-capped peaks during winter and of course amazing wildlife, the home needs to be just as fantastic. Who wouldn't want to wake up to the crisp mountain air or fall asleep to the sounds of the howling wind through the valley? Let's take a look at this extraordinary home in the hills for inspiration.