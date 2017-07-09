Your browser is out-of-date.

18 stylish kitchen shelf ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Your kitchen is a space that you always want tidy. Everything needs to have a specific place to maintain order, but this also means that you need to think about storage in your kitchen design. In this homify feature, we visit 18 kitchens with perfect shelving. It's inspirational enough for you to reconsider that full kitchen revamp, let's take a look at these awesome hints and tips to enhance your modern home with sophisticated style!

1. Wood on the wall

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The difference between a cupboard and a shelf in the kitchen, is that cupboards hide away your items and objects, while shelves put them on display. Wooden shelves are no doubt a popular choice.

2. Useful heights

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Kitchen shelves can be adapted to any space, these glass shelves are great for a narrow kitchen that still maintains order.

3. Metal

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plan for vertical heights with this metal shelf.

4. Stainless steel

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Kitchen
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Stainless steel is a durable and stylish option for your shelving too.

5. Discretion

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Kitchen
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

A petite kitchen shouldn't have over the top fixtures and fittings, so a discreet shelf to keep spices at hand is an amazing option.

6. Part of the furniture

Residência Campo Comprido, Studio Leonardo Muller Studio Leonardo Muller Modern kitchen MDF Black
Studio Leonardo Muller

Studio Leonardo Muller
Studio Leonardo Muller
Studio Leonardo Muller

Shelving that fits in with the rest of your decor is key, and this one is painted the same colour as the walls for a seamless effect.

7. Lighting

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Incorporate illumination beneath your shelves with modern LED's.

8. Under the counter

Loft Senti, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Kitchen
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

You may forget that there is usable storage beneath your counters too.

​9. Creative and colorful

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Be a bit daring and quirky with a bold colour scheme and vibrant shelving to enhance to your kitchen.

10. Niches

homify Modern kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Open shelves are fantastic in a modern kitchen, these niches are great for displaying decorative objects.

11. Open plan

Cocina y planchador actuales, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

White shelves highlight modernity in room flooded by lovely natural light.

12. In the island

Vivienda suburbana en madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Shelving extends beyond the kitchen island for less clutter and more organisation. 

13. Rustic

La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Kitchen
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

Curtains instead of doors are great for a private element to those shelves in your rustic kitchen. 

14. Clean

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Modern wooden shelves keep this kitchen clean, tidy and under control.

15. Glass

COCINA DE ESTILO BELGA LACADA EN VERDE, CON PLANCHADOR ANEJO, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen Green
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Glass doors will add an elegant touch.

16. Everyday crockery

LUMINOSA COCINA DE AIRE SEÑORIAL, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen Wood White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Your everyday crockery needs practical and efficient shelving design.

17. Built-in

Cocina en Las Tablas, J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L Modern kitchen
J&amp;C Salafranca Decoración S.L

J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L
J&amp;C Salafranca Decoración S.L
J&C Salafranca Decoración S.L

This is ideal for small kitchens.

18. Framed

RESIDENCIA HUASTECA, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Built-in kitchens Purple/Violet
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Frame the entrance to your kitchen. Here are 12 kitchen islands you'll want to copy

Do you have shelves in your kitchen?

Discover home inspiration!

