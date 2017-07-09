18 stylish kitchen shelf ideas

Your kitchen is a space that you always want tidy. Everything needs to have a specific place to maintain order, but this also means that you need to think about storage in your kitchen design. In this homify feature, we visit 18 kitchens with perfect shelving. It's inspirational enough for you to reconsider that full kitchen revamp, let's take a look at these awesome hints and tips to enhance your modern home with sophisticated style!
The difference between a cupboard and a shelf in the kitchen, is that cupboards hide away your items and objects, while shelves put them on display. Wooden shelves are no doubt a popular choice.
Kitchen shelves can be adapted to any space, these glass shelves are great for a narrow kitchen that still maintains order.
Stainless steel is a durable and stylish option for your shelving too.
A petite kitchen shouldn't have over the top fixtures and fittings, so a discreet shelf to keep spices at hand is an amazing option.
Shelving that fits in with the rest of your decor is key, and this one is painted the same colour as the walls for a seamless effect.
Incorporate illumination beneath your shelves with modern LED's.
You may forget that there is usable storage beneath your counters too.
Be a bit daring and quirky with a bold colour scheme and vibrant shelving to enhance to your kitchen.
Open shelves are fantastic in a modern kitchen, these niches are great for displaying decorative objects.
White shelves highlight modernity in room flooded by lovely natural light.
Shelving extends beyond the kitchen island for less clutter and more organisation.
Curtains instead of doors are great for a private element to those shelves in your rustic kitchen.
Modern wooden shelves keep this kitchen clean, tidy and under control.
Glass doors will add an elegant touch.
Your everyday crockery needs practical and efficient shelving design.
This is ideal for small kitchens.
