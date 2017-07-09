New this week: 9 South African home entrances

The South African home is cosy, friendly and inviting, just like South Africans, which is why it is important to look at tips and tricks to decorate that entrance in chic and sleek style. These 9 South African entrances are some of the top homify choices for the week. Let's see which layouts and designs interest your house architecture most!
Do you have a petite home with a modern detail? Well, then opt for neutral grey, charcoal and black for a sophisticated touch. It may not be that eye-catching, but there's something attractive about this entrance.
Old fashioned charm is great for a home with a colonial design. This dark arched wooden door is absolutely fascinating.
Don't forget about vibrant illumination for your exterior too.
An open home allows for views of the landscape and garden, allowing for the home to be comfortable during summer with a fresh breeze and sunshine enhancing the space.
Glass doors are great for an elegant, luxurious house. Catch a glimpse of the gorgeous detail of the interior or just stand in amazement to admire the dramatic effect as you enter.
A garden is awesome for a brilliant, cosy and inviting home entrance. Go for plants that are easy to maintain and don't forget a pretty pathway to lead the way to your front door.
Be daring and different with this Asian inspired rustic front entrance. Wood, greenery and even lighting enhances an enchanting atmosphere.
A spacious home requires splendid design and this sensational and shiny entrance is extravagant enough for a modern homeowner.
Our final entrance is trendy, tasteful enough to stand the test of time. Opt for a home that won't date in a year or two, you can't go wrong with neutral shades and natural materials. You may want to have a look at DIY: 8 garages you can build yourself while you're at it.