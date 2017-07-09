Your browser is out-of-date.

New this week: 9 South African home entrances

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
The South African home is cosy, friendly and inviting, just like South Africans, which is why it is important to look at tips and tricks to decorate that entrance in chic and sleek style. These 9 South African entrances are some of the top homify choices for the week. Let's see which layouts and designs interest your house architecture most!

1. Modern

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Do you have a petite home with a modern detail? Well, then opt for neutral grey, charcoal and black for a sophisticated touch. It may not be that eye-catching, but there's something attractive about this entrance.

2. Colonial

Yolanda Wessels
Yolanda Wessels

Creative

Yolanda Wessels
Yolanda Wessels
Yolanda Wessels

Old fashioned charm is great for a home with a colonial design. This dark arched wooden door is absolutely fascinating.

3. Lighting

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style windows & doors
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

Don't forget about vibrant illumination for your exterior too.

4. Open

House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Borstlap

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

An open home allows for views of the landscape and garden, allowing for the home to be comfortable during summer with a fresh breeze and sunshine enhancing the space.

5. Elegant

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Glass doors are great for an elegant, luxurious house. Catch a glimpse of the gorgeous detail of the interior or just stand in amazement to admire the dramatic effect as you enter.

6. Welcoming

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

A garden is awesome for a brilliant, cosy and inviting home entrance. Go for plants that are easy to maintain and don't forget a pretty pathway to lead the way to your front door.

7. Rustic

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Be daring and different with this Asian inspired rustic front entrance. Wood, greenery and even lighting enhances an enchanting atmosphere.

8. Spacious

A welcoming look FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A welcoming look

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A spacious home requires splendid design and this sensational and shiny entrance is extravagant enough for a modern homeowner.

9. Trendy

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart & Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Our final entrance is trendy, tasteful enough to stand the test of time. Opt for a home that won't date in a year or two, you can't go wrong with neutral shades and natural materials. You may want to have a look at DIY: 8 garages you can build yourself while you're at it.

​This Umhlanga home is one sleek beauty!
Do you have a favourite house entrance?

