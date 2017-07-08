Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ideas for living rooms with dividers

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
ESTAR/JANTAR, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Modern living room
Living in a small apartment often means limited space to decorate as you'd like, especially when it comes to dividing and designating space. In this homify feature, we look at 7 easy ways dividers can be used to separate the living room from the rest of your home, for privacy and design. Or simply to enhance your home with spacious features. Let's take a look at this article for helpful hints and tips.

1. Delicate design

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room
Add an enchanting atmosphere into your home with this delicate design. It's pretty enough to separate space without imposing on the rest of your living room decor.

2. Brick wall

homify Modern living room
A brick wall in the centre of the living room works to divide the home, while still maintaining an open plan space.

3. Patterned

Sala azul, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Modern living room Wood White
Be creative with patterned shelving that is different. This design fits in wonderfully with the rest of this apartment design, especially with a fitting colour scheme of turquoise and neutrals.

4. Glass

Soggiorno accogliente , LANGOLO HOME LIVING LANGOLO HOME LIVING Sliding doors
Glass doors are great for a studio apartment, allowing for privacy in the bedroom or simply to separate space in sleek style. These doors blend in with the rest of the decor in terms of materials and colours, so you'd be wise to consider those factors in your own design.

5. Garden

Showroom , Sgabello Interiores Sgabello Interiores Industrial style dining room Glass Black
Opt for a gorgeous garden to divide your living room and introduce some greenery into the interior as well.

6. Shelf

homify Modern living room
How about a simple wooden shelf? You'll always have a place for your prized orchids or even a key bowl, so you won't have to go hunting for them before you leave for work.

7. Wooden slats

ESTAR/JANTAR, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Modern living room
Wooden slats are simple, easy to install and the essential option for a modern, minimalist interior decor. Include matching shelves for your TV unit and the living room will be a pleasure to spend time in again, whether it's just you or those marathon movie nights with friends. Have a look at these 9 TV/living rooms examples from South African homes

​11 stoorplek idees wat jou dalk sal verras
Have you divided your living room from the rest of your home?

