Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 stylish eat-in South African kitchens for inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Val de Vie - Les Lions Street, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

Thinking about a stylish eat-in kitchen? Something comfortable and welcoming enough for the whole family? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 9 sleek and contemporary kitchens that are the perfect fit for an open plan, modern living space. If it's elegant design or even decor that's somewhat quirky, our team at homify have you covered. Let's take a look!

1. Industrial

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Darker tones, open spaces and plenty of light make for a gorgeous kitchen design, especially if it's industrial detail you're after. Don't forget to opt for modern chairs to add a fascinating feature into the kitchen too.

2. Wooden

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Wooden cabinets and a simple round wooden table will recreate a rustic design in your contemporary kitchen.

3. Almost invisible

New kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen,kitchen island
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Translucent bar chairs are an excellent option for your all-white kitchen.

4. Metallic

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Or choose these metal and white chairs to include modernity in your minimalist space.

5. All-white, all right

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Just because informal seating is for those quick meals, doesn't mean it shouldn't be brilliant. Choose chairs that go with the rest of your design for a seamless effect.

6. Classy

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Kitchen
Tru Interiors

Ebotse Estate

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Muted and neutral tones, comfortable chairs and brilliant chandeliers enhance a luxurious and classy design for an eye-catching kitchen.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colour

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

LC Interiors

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A colourful dining table is daring and different. This red and black combination is simply stunning too!

8. Quirky

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Be funky and quirky, opt for moustaches and top hats to decorate your kitchen for yearlong fun, with a bit of eclectic charm of course.

9. Trendy

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Our final spacious kitchen includes creams, greys and navy blue, while bar seating at the counter means informal dining can be a breeze. Use your space creatively and your home will be comfortable and easy to maintain, while modern appliances enhance that trendy appeal. Need some more design inspiration? How about these 9 ideas for the kitchen floor?

7 simple but beautiful South African bathrooms
Which of these eat-in kitchens will suit your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks