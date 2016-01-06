The very best dining table tops

We'll admit it, we are major fans of tables, in all shapes and sizes. The world of tables includes a variety of incredible and modern elements that are so different and daring that we might want to change our tables weekly. Tables are undoubtedly the most important piece of furniture in the dining room. On one hand, it's the place where we enjoy our daily meals but our tables are also a crucial decorative element.

With such a wide range of shapes, styles and materials available, there is an ideal table for everyone but you just have to know what to look for. This article will ensure you gain a better idea of what exists in the market today and hopefully make what can be a confusing decision that little bit easier!