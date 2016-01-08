​How colours influence your bedroom

Colour is all around us. Vibrant, strong, bright, dark – they captivate our surroundings regardless of where we go. Different shades mix and produce new tones, presenting us with unique hues that sport equally unique names (Gulf Coast blue, Ballet Slipper pink, etc.). Of course in our day-to-day conversations, nobody expects us to name the exact tones; we generally just refer to the colour wheel of green, pink, blue, black, etc.

We all have our favourite colour(s), but that does not mean that we coat everything in that tint. Is pink your favourite choice? Splendid, but be careful to use it in small doses. And when it comes to colour variations and combinations, we have a world of possibilities to decorate our homes and spaces – like our bedrooms, for example.

But before you start picking out palettes, did you know that colours have powers? They not only look “pretty” or “warm”, they are absorbed by our minds, affect our nervous systems, influence our emotions, and can alter our moods. Therefore, let the colour of your bedroom be chosen by some serious planning, as it is the place where you need to rest, recuperate, and spend intimate moments.

Today we tackle six different colour possibilities for the bedroom, and see how they influence the space. And even if you don’t remember every single word you read, hopefully the colours in the images will make strong statements on your memories and choices.