Rendezvous with a Home of Modern Beauty

From the collection of houses here on homify 360°, we are presented with a variety of different emotions. Some make us feel nostalgic, some warm and fuzzy, while others, let’s face it, leave us with a lime green feeling of jealousy. And then there are those that render us quite speechless. This example is certainly one of them.

Modern volumes, together with an innovative approach and sophisticated finishes, make up the splendid beauty we are viewing today. It is the creation of architectural geniuses a3+, located in Porto, Portugal.

More than just a bunch of architects working on drawings, a3+ approaches projects from a multitude of angles, including design/remodelling, home staging, consulting, events and communication. By working with various types of programs, these professionals propose a modern, contemporary look for their projects, and always adapt their creations to suit the clients’ needs.

Let’s meet up with this modern beauty of theirs.