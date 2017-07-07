Your browser is out-of-date.

7 simple but beautiful South African bathrooms

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey
We all love a beautiful home, but a gorgeous bathroom does more than just make a statement of style… it's comforting to the mind, body and soul. In this homify article, we visit 7 simple yet elegant South African bathrooms are perfect enough to inspire your home upgrade.

1. Layout

en suite bathroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
The layout in a bathroom is especially important. So plan your space to include a shower for those refreshing mornings or a tub to soak up the suds.

2. Revitalising

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
Include plants and flora for a fresh scent in your bathroom. Although you may have a firm flower favourite, remember that not all plants are suitable for a humid environment.

3. Symmetrical

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Symmetry is important in decor, but in a spacious bathroom symmetry can be vital to enhance a brilliant design.

4. Light

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Think about light when decorating your bathroom, whether natural or artificial… your illumination needs to be perfect, especially if you'd like to apply your makeup without a glitch.

5. Artsy

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style bathroom
Keep your bathroom style interesting with an artistic element. Clean lines, brilliant lighting and of course a magnificent mirror will surely make a luxurious bathroom that much more elaborate.

6. Textured

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
Textured walls are great for a modern minimalist design and can easily be added with new tiles. Opt for a neutral grey with sophisticated fixtures and fittings and your bathroom will be a trendy, relaxing space.

7. Natural elements

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
Wooden elements in the bathroom are great for a sleek and minimalist decor. This simple storage unit also keeps the clutter out of sight, allowing your bathroom to look more organised and tidy. Need more bathroom inspiration? Well, have a look at New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms for tips and tricks.

