7 simple but beautiful South African bathrooms

We all love a beautiful home, but a gorgeous bathroom does more than just make a statement of style… it's comforting to the mind, body and soul. In this homify article, we visit 7 simple yet elegant South African bathrooms are perfect enough to inspire your home upgrade.
The layout in a bathroom is especially important. So plan your space to include a shower for those refreshing mornings or a tub to soak up the suds.
Include plants and flora for a fresh scent in your bathroom. Although you may have a firm flower favourite, remember that not all plants are suitable for a humid environment.
Symmetry is important in decor, but in a spacious bathroom symmetry can be vital to enhance a brilliant design.
Think about light when decorating your bathroom, whether natural or artificial… your illumination needs to be perfect, especially if you'd like to apply your makeup without a glitch.
Keep your bathroom style interesting with an artistic element. Clean lines, brilliant lighting and of course a magnificent mirror will surely make a luxurious bathroom that much more elaborate.
Textured walls are great for a modern minimalist design and can easily be added with new tiles. Opt for a neutral grey with sophisticated fixtures and fittings and your bathroom will be a trendy, relaxing space.
Wooden elements in the bathroom are great for a sleek and minimalist decor. This simple storage unit also keeps the clutter out of sight, allowing your bathroom to look more organised and tidy. Need more bathroom inspiration? Well, have a look at New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms for tips and tricks.