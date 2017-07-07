Your browser is out-of-date.

How to waterproof your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Waterproofing Durban
Waterproofing your home is imperative ahead of winter, and in this homify guide, we look at tips and tricks to ensure your interior remains clean and dry during the heavy rainfall. But, waterproofing doesn't only mean the roof and ceiling, it means the walls and foundation of your house too. Let's see how you can get your home waterproofed!

1. Coating

The first step to waterproofing your roof is by using a waterproof paint to seal the metal sheets against corrosion and heavy rain. It's easy to do, but remember to plan this project during the warmer months which will allow the coating to set properly.

2. Sheeting

Before laying your metal sheeting or roof tiles, insulation is vital. This will ensure that your home remains warm and cosy during winter and cool in summer.

3. Gutters

Gutters stop the water from gathering in spots on your roof, allowing them drip into a runoff drain instead. It's important to keep your gutters clean from leaves and debris, especially as winter approaches.

4. Foundation

The foundation is another building feature that can easily be exposed to weather. It's important to contact a professional to check on leaks and make sure your foundation has not been compromised.

5. Walls

Finally, waterproof your walls to keep damp from settling in you may need to patch up any holes in the cement, but once you do so, you home will instantly be warmer and with fewer draft areas. Here's a DIY: how to build your own home (and not break the bank!

Woodworking: How to build your own wooden house (step-by step!)
Have you waterproofed your own home?

