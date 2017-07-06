Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 stunning South African bedrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

South African bedrooms are vibrant, cosy and comfortable. The 9 stunning decor examples included in this homify feature, are just the tip of the iceberg. It's important to consider relaxing tone, modern features and of course brilliant sunshine in your bedroom design, something that all these rooms have in common. Let's take a look for inspiration!

1. Full suite

Main Bedrrom homify Modern style bedroom Wood Grey Bedroom view,bedroom,wood flooring,warm colours,glass facade,sliding door
homify

Main Bedrrom

homify
homify
homify

This sophisticated bedroom has everything from textured materials, sensational views of the landscape, integrated modernity and luxurious features. Think of it as an awesome option for an upmarket apartment in the city.

2. Bright

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A bedroom beaming with sunshine is great to feel recharged and relaxed after a long day at work. The neutral colour scheme and simple design is a brilliant feature.

3. Simple

Cottage Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Cottage,bedroom,scatter cushions
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Cottage

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Opt for all-white bed linen and cupboards and your bedroom will remain trendy and tasteful regardless of the season.

4. For the attic

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

If you'd like to make use of your attic as an extra bedroom, then this is an excellent inspirational design choice. Greys, white and wood makes it cosy and inviting too.

5. Natural elements

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Be bold during winter with darker hues. This navy bed linen, wooden features and symmetrical design is a perfect choice.

6. Chic colours

Guest bedroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Guest bedroom

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

The chic colour scheme of pinks and neutral create a space that is awesome and stylish.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Throw

Bedroom one Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Yellow Bedroom,shutters,bay window,built-in seating,yellow
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom one

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Scatter cushions and a fluffy throw adds extra comfort to a bedroom design, and when paired with so much sunshine, this bedroom is breathtaking.

8. Contemporary

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

If modern living is what you're after then make your sophisticated home daring and different with a basic black decor.

9. Spacious

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern style bedroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Lucky enough to have a spacious bedroom? Well, this design includes an awesome layout with plenty of light and fascinating views of the city below. Need some more inspiration? Have a look at these 11 pictures of South African bedrooms

DIY: 10 outdoor floors you can install in one weekend
How have you decorated your South African bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks