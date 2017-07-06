9 stunning South African bedrooms

South African bedrooms are vibrant, cosy and comfortable. The 9 stunning decor examples included in this homify feature, are just the tip of the iceberg. It's important to consider relaxing tone, modern features and of course brilliant sunshine in your bedroom design, something that all these rooms have in common. Let's take a look for inspiration!
This sophisticated bedroom has everything from textured materials, sensational views of the landscape, integrated modernity and luxurious features. Think of it as an awesome option for an upmarket apartment in the city.
A bedroom beaming with sunshine is great to feel recharged and relaxed after a long day at work. The neutral colour scheme and simple design is a brilliant feature.
Opt for all-white bed linen and cupboards and your bedroom will remain trendy and tasteful regardless of the season.
If you'd like to make use of your attic as an extra bedroom, then this is an excellent inspirational design choice. Greys, white and wood makes it cosy and inviting too.
Be bold during winter with darker hues. This navy bed linen, wooden features and symmetrical design is a perfect choice.
The chic colour scheme of pinks and neutral create a space that is awesome and stylish.
Scatter cushions and a fluffy throw adds extra comfort to a bedroom design, and when paired with so much sunshine, this bedroom is breathtaking.
If modern living is what you're after then make your sophisticated home daring and different with a basic black decor.
Lucky enough to have a spacious bedroom? Well, this design includes an awesome layout with plenty of light and fascinating views of the city below. Need some more inspiration? Have a look at these 11 pictures of South African bedrooms