11 things in your home you probably forget to clean (but should!)

소프트러그 CHIC STRIPE, 아날로그라이프 아날로그라이프 Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
So you think your home is clean inside out. But, there are some corners and spaces that you probably forgot. Dust collects easily under the bed, behind your furniture and inside appliances. In this homify feature, we look at 11 things that you may think are clean in your home, but you probably forgot about. It's important to work with a cleaning schedule, per week and per month, ensuring that these places are cleaned regularly.

1. Inside the stove

Food, oil and grime collects inside your stove. Although you may clean the exterior, take apart the appliance and really get inside with cleaning. Use a high pressure cleaner and you won't need that much elbow grease.

2. The rug

Vacuum or steam clean that living room rug to get rid of insects, dirt and dust mites.

3. The sofa

The same goes for the sofa, you'll be surprised at how clean it will look again.

4. Beneath the sofa

Move your sofa and clean beneath it. You may just end up finding those socks or the wallet that you thought went missing months ago.

5. The bathroom fixtures

Get scrubbing in your bathroom, from the fixtures to the tiles. A good clean tile will ensure that your bathroom looks neater and more elegant in no time.

6. The mattress

Besides changing your bed linen regularly, clean your mattress or at least just let it catch some sun. Exposure to sunlight is best for dust mites, damp and mould.

7. The oven

When it comes to your kitchen, get your oven clean inside, remove the oven trays and use a chemical cleaner for those greasy spots.

8. The fridge

Milk and sauce spills will make your fridge look gross, empty the fridge and clean the shelves with a damp cloth and mild cleaning detergent.

9. The microwave

House in Belgrano

The microwave is an appliance that is most used, so clean it daily to avoid any smells.

10. The extractor

The extractor fan above your stove is the biggest culprit in harbouring odours and dust. Remove and replace the filter regularly, especially if you use this appliance daily.

11. Lighting

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room

The lighting fixtures throughout your home need to be cleaned weekly too.

DIY: build your own roof terrace in 8 easy steps
Which of these things do you already clean regularly?

