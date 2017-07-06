11 things in your home you probably forget to clean (but should!)

So you think your home is clean inside out. But, there are some corners and spaces that you probably forgot. Dust collects easily under the bed, behind your furniture and inside appliances. In this homify feature, we look at 11 things that you may think are clean in your home, but you probably forgot about. It's important to work with a cleaning schedule, per week and per month, ensuring that these places are cleaned regularly.
Food, oil and grime collects inside your stove. Although you may clean the exterior, take apart the appliance and really get inside with cleaning. Use a high pressure cleaner and you won't need that much elbow grease.
Vacuum or steam clean that living room rug to get rid of insects, dirt and dust mites.
The same goes for the sofa, you'll be surprised at how clean it will look again.
Move your sofa and clean beneath it. You may just end up finding those socks or the wallet that you thought went missing months ago.
Get scrubbing in your bathroom, from the fixtures to the tiles. A good clean tile will ensure that your bathroom looks neater and more elegant in no time.
Besides changing your bed linen regularly, clean your mattress or at least just let it catch some sun. Exposure to sunlight is best for dust mites, damp and mould.
When it comes to your kitchen, get your oven clean inside, remove the oven trays and use a chemical cleaner for those greasy spots.
Milk and sauce spills will make your fridge look gross, empty the fridge and clean the shelves with a damp cloth and mild cleaning detergent.
The microwave is an appliance that is most used, so clean it daily to avoid any smells.
The extractor fan above your stove is the biggest culprit in harbouring odours and dust. Remove and replace the filter regularly, especially if you use this appliance daily.
The lighting fixtures throughout your home need to be cleaned weekly too.