DIY: How to paint your house yourself

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Painting is one of those things that isn't that easy, but does requite some patience. 

Painting your house doesn't need to be a costly affair. You may have to do things yourself, but if you prepare and plan accordingly, your DIY paint project can go off without a hitch. In this homify feature, we look at the easiest and most efficient way to paint your own home. Have you thought about a colour and inspirational design yet?

1. Begin with where

As with any home revamp, begin with a plan, whether it's choosing to begin with the exterior and work your way inside or painting from the interior to the exterior. Don't do too many rooms at once, it's important to choose the paint that is conducive to the environment. So don't use an interior paint outside, the results will be disastrous and you'll need to repaint the walls soon after again.

2. Choose a colour

Now choose a colour scheme for the house. You may want to keep similar shades throughout the space, or stick to one strong tone throughout your home. Try not to make you interior seem too confusing with a conflicting colour design.

3. Focal wall

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

A focal wall is essential to modern design, especially your character is subdued and charming. Take this neutral design as the perfect example for a petite, minimalist home.

4. Full interior

Sesji dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
If you have a favourite colour, then use that for a stylish interior. Remember to place some plastic on the floor and cover up the window panes and skirting with masking tape to avoid any unsightly splashes and untidy results.

5. Match your furniture

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Your walls should go with the furniture. Use painting utensils that are specific for the type of paint. Oil or gloss paint needs a certain paint brush or roller to make the walls look smoother. It's also vital to clean your walls from dust and grime before your begin with the painting project.

6. Artistic

Mountains and haze Pixers Living room Multicolored mountains,haze,wall mural,forest,wallpaper
Mountains and haze

If you would like to test your artistic ability, then a mural is an excellent decor option. Make your home the epitome of personal style and elegance with something unbelievably unique. Here's How to do your own laminate flooring

​13 elemente wat ‘n stylvolle sitkamer verseker
Have you painted your own home?

