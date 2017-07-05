9 simple ideas for home entrances

The entrance to your house is the first glimpse into your personality and character that your guests will catch a glimpse of, so that means more creativity and sleek style are essential for decor here. Think inviting colours, brilliant illumination, a touch of glamour and of course something unique and attractive. In this homify article, we visit 9 home entrances for ideas, tips and tricks to add simple style to your space. Let's take a look!
A mirror at the entrance will keep you looking great as you get ready to leave home. Touch up your make-up, fix your hair or make sure your shirt is tucked in. Add some great lighting and your decor is good to go.
Living in a double storey house or duplex means you have to ensure your stairs are trendy too. Keep it simple with stairs that work well in your entrance, wooden stairs with wooden flooring is an essential rule of thumb.
Opt for an eye-catching rug if you dare to be different.
You can't go wrong with a side table for storing your keys, hats, umbrellas and even raincoats during winter.
Make your entrance interesting with an awesome work of art.
Go for textured walls at the entrance and include a vibrant colourful front door for a home filled with quirky charm.
The lighting of this entrance is definitely warm, welcoming and attractive. There's no better way to surprise your guests with your wonderful taste and friendly environment.
So the entrance may be petite, but that doesn't mean you should forget the simple aesthetics of neutral colours and symmetry.
The final home we visit is spacious, modern and attractive. Create a fantastic ambiance with a fountain, while the colour scheme is awesome for a home with a view of the ocean.