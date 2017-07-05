Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ideas for home entrances

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Harteveld, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Loading admin actions …

The entrance to your house is the first glimpse into your personality and character that your guests will catch a glimpse of, so that means more creativity and sleek style are essential for decor here. Think inviting colours, brilliant illumination, a touch of glamour and of course something unique and attractive. In this homify article, we visit 9 home entrances for ideas, tips and tricks to add simple style to your space. Let's take a look!

1. Mirrored

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
DG Construction

Extentions and Renovations

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

A mirror at the entrance will keep you looking great as you get ready to leave home. Touch up your make-up, fix your hair or make sure your shirt is tucked in. Add some great lighting and your decor is good to go.

2. Stairs

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs grey,wooden flooring,staircase,hanging pendant,scandi
homify

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled

homify
homify
homify

Living in a double storey house or duplex means you have to ensure your stairs are trendy too. Keep it simple with stairs that work well in your entrance, wooden stairs with wooden flooring is an essential rule of thumb.

3. Rug

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

Residence Zeederberg

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Opt for an eye-catching rug if you dare to be different.

4. Entrance storage

Westville, Taryn Flanagan Interiors Taryn Flanagan Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taryn Flanagan Interiors

Westville

Taryn Flanagan Interiors
Taryn Flanagan Interiors
Taryn Flanagan Interiors

You can't go wrong with a side table for storing your keys, hats, umbrellas and even raincoats during winter.

5. Artistry

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Make your entrance interesting with an awesome work of art.

6. Textured walls

Casa Condomínio Quintas do Morro - Nova Lima (MG), Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas Eclectic style windows & doors
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas

Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas

Go for textured walls at the entrance and include a vibrant colourful front door for a home filled with quirky charm.

7. Warm and welcoming

Residencia Enseada Azul, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

The lighting of this entrance is definitely warm, welcoming and attractive. There's no better way to surprise your guests with your wonderful taste and friendly environment.

8. Cute yet symmetrical

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style houses
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

So the entrance may be petite, but that doesn't mean you should forget the simple aesthetics of neutral colours and symmetry.

9. Modern space

House Harteveld, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Harteveld

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

The final home we visit is spacious, modern and attractive. Create a fantastic ambiance with a fountain, while the colour scheme is awesome for a home with a view of the ocean. Have a look at How to do your own laminate flooring

The 11 most beautiful bedrooms in South Africa
Do you have a fancy home entrance?

