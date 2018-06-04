Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 pictures of kitchens with wooden cabinets

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Rustic, modern, minimalist or eclectic all have something in common… wood. Textured and natural or sleek and sophisticated, wooden kitchen cabinets are the perfect adornment in any home. In this homify feature, we visit 13 amazing kitchens to enjoy and admire the style, layout and design for inspiration and gorgeous tips and tricks. You may just find a perfect fit for your home!

1. Basic

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction Kitchen
DG Construction
DG Construction

Our first kitchen includes darker wooden hues for a sophisticated touch that is elegant yet modern.

2. Test of time

Tony's kitchen TCC interior projects cc Modern kitchen Chipboard Wood effect
TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc

Or go with a lighter shade of wood for kitchen cabinets that will last a lifetime, allowing your kitchen to remain comfortable. Kitchen cabinets create a neater and tidier space, and with these many, you won't need to use your counters to store anything.

3. Simple

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Try something simple like this neutral wood and white kitchen. It's absolutely modern and easy on the eye for a homeowner who adores minimalism.

4. Sleek

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen kitchen cabinet,wooden
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

The reddish tone is a sleek choice.

5. Eye-catching

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

With so much illumination, this lovely wooden kitchen is just extravagant and fascinating.

6. Contemporary

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Kitchen
Covet Design
Covet Design

Keep it petite and contemporary with this grey toned wooden kitchen cabinet design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Vintage

House Silver Lakes Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
Black Canvas Architectural Interiors
Black Canvas Architectural Interiors

Recreate vintage design and include a built-in bread storage area in your kitchen.

8. Petite

NOOIDGEDACHT FARM, Covet Design Covet Design Kitchen
Covet Design
Covet Design

Living in a small apartment doesn't need to be a tight squeeze with this wonderful yet petite kitchen.

9. Rustic

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Renovated cooking area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Or opt for farmstyle detail, cream toned wooden cabinets and exposed brick is the epitome of rustic charm.

10. Shabby chic

Random residential project photos, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Create a shabby chic kitchen decor and include a round wooden table for quick meals.

11. Neutral

kitchen Première Interior Designs Modern kitchen
Première Interior Designs
Première Interior Designs

Choose the natural and neutral tones and combine them with white walls and modern appliances.

12. Open plan

Ferguson Architects Modern kitchen
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Open plan kitchens need a lot more fantastic detail and stylish features. This one has all the boxes ticked!

13. Everything sorted

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Modern kitchen
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

A smaller kitchen doesn't mean you shouldn't include all the modern appliances to make living in an apartment that much easier. How about these 9 ideas for the kitchen floor?

The cost of building a small house
Do you have wooden cabinets in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks