13 pictures of kitchens with wooden cabinets

Rustic, modern, minimalist or eclectic all have something in common… wood. Textured and natural or sleek and sophisticated, wooden kitchen cabinets are the perfect adornment in any home. In this homify feature, we visit 13 amazing kitchens to enjoy and admire the style, layout and design for inspiration and gorgeous tips and tricks. You may just find a perfect fit for your home!
Our first kitchen includes darker wooden hues for a sophisticated touch that is elegant yet modern.
Or go with a lighter shade of wood for kitchen cabinets that will last a lifetime, allowing your kitchen to remain comfortable. Kitchen cabinets create a neater and tidier space, and with these many, you won't need to use your counters to store anything.
Try something simple like this neutral wood and white kitchen. It's absolutely modern and easy on the eye for a homeowner who adores minimalism.
The reddish tone is a sleek choice.
With so much illumination, this lovely wooden kitchen is just extravagant and fascinating.
Keep it petite and contemporary with this grey toned wooden kitchen cabinet design.
Recreate vintage design and include a built-in bread storage area in your kitchen.
Living in a small apartment doesn't need to be a tight squeeze with this wonderful yet petite kitchen.
Or opt for farmstyle detail, cream toned wooden cabinets and exposed brick is the epitome of rustic charm.
Create a shabby chic kitchen decor and include a round wooden table for quick meals.
Choose the natural and neutral tones and combine them with white walls and modern appliances.
Open plan kitchens need a lot more fantastic detail and stylish features. This one has all the boxes ticked!
A smaller kitchen doesn't mean you shouldn't include all the modern appliances to make living in an apartment that much easier.