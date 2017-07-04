Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
The bathroom is more than just a room in the house, it needs to be conducive to relaxation, fascinating detail and modern elegance. However, in this homify feature, we look at 7 bathrooms that are brilliant, but also luxurious enough to look like they belong in a hotel. Now, let's take a look at the ideas, hints and tips that you can recreate in your own bathroom for a more stylish and wonderful space!

1. Storage

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Keeping your toiletries, extra bath products and of course towels and detergents out of sight is essential for a tidier and organised bathroom design.

2. Fresh

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Include fresh flowers to ensure that your bathroom always looks and feels revitalising. Choose flora that are resistant to humidity and opt for shades of neutral for your decor too.

3. Comfort of colour

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Tones of cream, beige and gold make up this sleek and attractive bathroom design. Remember to keep more than enough towels at hand so your guests never have to ask for clean linens.

4. Double the sink

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A double sink design is perfect for a spacious bathroom, here we see symmetry, natural light and simple detail as well as magnificent mirrors enhancing the decor.

5. Bright and eye-catching

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Monochrome design is awesome for a home with quirky charisma in mind. This bathroom is filled with illumination and eye-catching aesthetics.

6. Some mosaic

Bathroom vanity Turquoise Classic style bathroom Carrera marble,crystal handles,mosaic tiles
Turquoise

Bathroom vanity

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Mosaic tiles are amazing for a quick bathroom upgrade that is stylish, modern and trendy. But, they also make an awesome choice for an eclectic home.

7. Layout

bedroom en suite Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom en suite

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Our final hotel inspired bathroom is an ensuite to the main bedroom and takes full advantage of the space. The layout is sleek with minimalist detail ensuring that this bathroom is trendy and tasteful for many years. Need some more inspirational ideas to upgrade your bathroom? Then have a look at 7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive

Does your bathroom resemble one from a hotel?

