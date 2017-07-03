Your browser is out-of-date.

9 smart headboards for your bed

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Yellow
Are you looking for ideas to create a different yet attractive headboard in your bedroom? Something elegant and eye-catching or perhaps a headboard with a rustic touch? Well, in this homify article we visit 9 brilliant bedrooms, each with a stunning headboard that enhances a fascinating design feature, regardless of the style you've chosen. Let's take a look at some of these great ideas for hints and tips to recreate.

1. Simple storage

Un appartement moderne entre blanc et bois , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Minimalist bedroom
ATELIER FB

A simple shelf will ensure that your small bedroom has space for all those essentials that you need at hand, from your phone to a spot for that book you're currently reading.

2. Sleek and stylish

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern style bedroom
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

Include a wooden headboard for sleek, stylish minimalism. This is an exceptional option in a spacious bedroom.

3. Padded comfort

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

A padded headboard is the ultimate for luxury and romantic elegance. Consider a stunning colour scheme to instantly upgrade your bedroom with hotel splendour.

4. Rustic elements

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bedroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Now how about that rustic detail? The neutral colour scheme, wooden furniture and dramatic sunshine may be a fitting choice for your private space.

5. Built in

N.Ö. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Limited space for storage and organisation can be resolved with a built-in cupboard that has room for a bed.

6. Old doors

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Yellow
Staging Factory

Give those old doors new life with a fresh coat of paint and create a fancy yet fascinating headboard.

7. Repurposed

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Blue
Staging Factory

Opt to reduce, reuse and recycle and make those old and outdated wooden windows you removed from the bedroom into a headboard? They'll have an elegant, rustic charm too.

8. Pallet fashion

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Pallet furniture is all the rage throughout the home, they're affordable, easy to find and absolutely shabby chic.

9. The bookcase

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Not enough space for your fledgling library? Not to worry, a stunning bookcase headboard with solve that problem in no time. You may want to look at these 11 pictures of South African bedrooms for more tips and tricks.

The top 10 ways burglars get into your home (and how to stop them!)
How have you created a stylish bedroom decor?

