11 kitchens with a dining space squeezed in

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Serfontein, Muse Architects
Loading admin actions …

Smaller living spaces, especially in modern homes, often include an open plan kitchen, dining and living room. Often there isn't enough space for a separate dining room, and an informal dining area needs to be squeezed into the kitchen. In this homify feature, we look at 11 creative kitchens with a simple yet usable dining decor, perfect for a modern apartment in the city. Let's take a look.

1. Include a table

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

LC Interiors

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

If you've thought about what table would be best for the small kitchen, then a simple table is essential, go for a striking red and make your kitchen a bit more charismatic.

2. Bench it

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

Repurpose an old wooden bench for a creative and vintage inspired kitchen.

3. All-white

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

How about including your dining area into the kitchen with this built in design?

4. Luxury style

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Ebotse Estate

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Opt for a touch of luxury while you're at it. Neutral shades and fascinating illumination will do the trick.

5. Industrial

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

If your home has an industrial decor, then go with clean lines and plenty of light in your open plan kitchen.

6. Wooden

House Serfontein, Muse Architects
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Make your wooden table moveable so you can use it throughout your home too.

7. Cute

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

If space is limited then opt for the cute choice, white, neutral shades and simple appliances leaves plenty of counterspace and storage.

8. Round table

Random residential project photos, Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Random residential project photos

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

A round wooden table is great for a home with a country inspired design, and it does fit in quite perfectly in this kitchen too.

9. Shabby chic

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

If eclectic and shabby chic detail are what makes gets you going, then this elegant kitchen design is a great choice.

10. Some blue

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Choose blue cabinets and a neutral wooden table for a seamless and stylish design in your kitchen.

11. Quirky

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Go for the quirky option and get a cute kitchen and dining area that is excellently eclectic too. How about these 9 stunning South African kitchen designs?

​The super sleek dream home in KwaZulu-Natal
Do you have an open plan kitchen with dining space?

