11 kitchens with a dining space squeezed in

Smaller living spaces, especially in modern homes, often include an open plan kitchen, dining and living room. Often there isn't enough space for a separate dining room, and an informal dining area needs to be squeezed into the kitchen. In this homify feature, we look at 11 creative kitchens with a simple yet usable dining decor, perfect for a modern apartment in the city. Let's take a look.
If you've thought about what table would be best for the small kitchen, then a simple table is essential, go for a striking red and make your kitchen a bit more charismatic.
Repurpose an old wooden bench for a creative and vintage inspired kitchen.
How about including your dining area into the kitchen with this built in design?
Opt for a touch of luxury while you're at it. Neutral shades and fascinating illumination will do the trick.
If your home has an industrial decor, then go with clean lines and plenty of light in your open plan kitchen.
Make your wooden table moveable so you can use it throughout your home too.
If space is limited then opt for the cute choice, white, neutral shades and simple appliances leaves plenty of counterspace and storage.
A round wooden table is great for a home with a country inspired design, and it does fit in quite perfectly in this kitchen too.
If eclectic and shabby chic detail are what makes gets you going, then this elegant kitchen design is a great choice.
Choose blue cabinets and a neutral wooden table for a seamless and stylish design in your kitchen.
Go for the quirky option and get a cute kitchen and dining area that is excellently eclectic too.