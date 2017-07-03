Your browser is out-of-date.

9 cool ways to add some colour to your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Study/office
A colourful home doesn't need to be overwhelming and erratic, adding colour throughout your home can instead be a fun DIY decor project. In this homify feature, we look at 9 absolutely cool and creative ideas to add some vibrant detail to your modern home, whether it be the kitchen, living room or even bedroom, our team of professionals included something eye-catching and easy to copy, just for you.

1. Barnyard doors

New storage area custom designed Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen built-in storage
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

If you like to be daring and different, then these barnyard doors may make an awesome choice to store your kitchen essentials. Don't mind the bright yellow… it's part of the charm.

2. Bright and funky

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Study/office
Redesign Interiors

This lovely home office is now sleek, chic and stylish. Opt for one vibrant wall colour and instantly upgrade your interior with eclectic character.

3. Red

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

An all-white kitchen will look interesting with a red dining table and some eclectic chairs, add a sensational hanging light to complete the detail.

4. Keep it interesting

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

A monochrome rug, bright purple focal wall and angular illumination ensure that this living room is always striking and different.

5. Rug choice

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
homify

It's amazing how the simple choice of rug can upgrade your living room from industrial and cold, to warm and inviting.

6. Dining

Dining Room. Carne Interiors Classic style dining room
Carne Interiors

A dining room with a luxurious theme and blue decor is essential for a modern homeowner who enjoys an elegant layout, plenty of light and of course a touch of sophistication.

7. Pop of orange

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Although this bedroom design may be neutral and contemporary, the orange scatter cushions add just enough colour for aesthetics and charm.

8. Neons and florals

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood Pink
GSQUARED architects

Or go full on fascinating with shades of neon and floral effects. What do you think about this eclectic seat for your bedroom?

9. Sunshine

Scandi + Modern Mix: House Lester homify Eclectic style bathroom yellow,scandi,basin
homify

The bathroom is another fantastic space to showcase your personal taste, choose a vibrant yellow cabinet and pair it with monochrome towels to add a stylish, modern effect. Have a look at these 10 easy things you can do around the house (to make it more beautiful)

​An old Cape Town beach house goes from sad to beautiful
Did you add colour into your home? Which room and how?

