11 dining rooms you'll love

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve, Karel Keuler Architects
The dining room is a space for conversation, entertainment, delicious food and family gatherings, the decor therefore needs to reflect the style of the homeowner, whether it be classic, retro, funky or even artistic. In this homify feature we admire 11 desirable dining rooms that are sure to be the life of any dinner party, you may want to start thinking about that theme after all.

1. Eclectic

House Verster - Johannesburg , Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
House Verster—Johannesburg

The first dining room we visit is eclectic and different. It seems that grey and wood is the preferred colour of choice for this spacious interior, while pretty accent tones adorn the walls.

2. Classic

new dining area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
new dining area

A classic dining room incorporates light shades, simple illumination and of course a large dining table. This one seats 10, so you won't have to bring in the trestle table for that intimate couples only dinner party.

3. Modern

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects
Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Go with modern fixtures such as under the counter lighting, a fantastic fireplace and a brilliant chandelier to light up the dining room in gorgeous style.

4. Open plan

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors
Project Stellenbosch

For your open plan dining room, think of it as an extension to your kitchen and plan your decor to blend in accordingly.

5. Shabby chic

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
Atlantic Drive

A home at the seaside will fit this charming shabby chic design perfectly. Think textures, natural materials and a few vibrant accents here and there.

6. Minimalist

New dining room Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
New dining room

The ultra-minimalist dining room needs almost invisible chairs, don't you think?

7. Retro

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors
House Naidoo

Opt for something a bit more retro and vintage with these darker hued wooden table and chairs, romantic lighting complete s the design perfectly.

8. Elegant

Ballito House KZN Karel Keuler Architects
Ballito House KZN

Candelabra and glossy elements ensures that this dining room is elegant without being extravagant.

9. With white

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Kleinbos

White chairs and lamps along with the wooden table and black side board creates a design that is straight from a magazine.

10. Daring

Ferguson Architects
How about being daring and different? This odd choice of chairs and decor may just be the conversation starter at Christmas.

11. Luxury

Dining Room. Carne Interiors
Dining Room.

While this dining table may look small, it's the luxurious decor and accessories that enhances the space. Look at the focal wall, attractive colour scheme and of course attractive illumination and mirror, it completes the decor without a hitch. How about these 28 photos fantastic open plan kitchen and dining rooms?

​Die moderne droomhuis teen ‘n droomprys!
How have you decorated your dining room?

