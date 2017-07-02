9 fast ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

Looking for ideas to upgrade your bathroom with hotel inspired design. Well, in this homify feature we look at 9 easy tips and tricks that will style your space in elegant and luxurious decor. From simple accessories to luxurious towels and even chic colours that are relaxing, comforting and easy on the eye. These bathrooms are brilliant enough to amaze regular guests or international visitors, so let's see what piques your interest.
There's nothing more luxurious then a simple cosy seating space in your bathroom. Go for an elegant duck egg tone with neutral wooden shades and include more than enough hanging space for your bath towels.
Soak in the bath tub while admiring the sensational views of the landscape. Enjoy sunshine with classic features and a spa-like ambiance. Don't forget to keep your bathroom fresh with some lovely flora too.
Add some rustic wooden touches here and there with all-white fixtures for an attractive bathroom design.
Or incorporate some wallpaper for a fantastic focal wall. This green and white design is absolutely chic!
Opt for simple tones in the bathroom and complete your Bohemian design with a flowing shower curtain.
Futuristic design and industrial features are perfect for a modern bathroom in a sophisticated home.
How about mosaic tiles with a mirror finish for a glamorous bathroom in a magnificent mansion. There's nothing more fascinating then creating an amazing modern home with vibrant details and glossy effects.
Enhance opulence in your home with these marble tiles. It may be a noble material, but its effect is unbelievable throughout the ages. It's a bathroom design that will remain tasteful and trendy for years to come.
Our final hotel inspired bathroom includes a hot tub. Relax and unwind while admiring the stunning views below, a welcome way to spend the day after the grind at work. You may want to have a look at New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms too.