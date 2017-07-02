Your browser is out-of-date.

9 fast ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces
Looking for ideas to upgrade your bathroom with hotel inspired design. Well, in this homify feature we look at 9 easy tips and tricks that will style your space in elegant and luxurious decor. From simple accessories to luxurious towels and even chic colours that are relaxing, comforting and easy on the eye. These bathrooms are brilliant enough to amaze regular guests or international visitors, so let's see what piques your interest.

1. Seating

Guest Bathroom Tru Interiors Country style bathroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

There's nothing more luxurious then a simple cosy seating space in your bathroom. Go for an elegant duck egg tone with neutral wooden shades and include more than enough hanging space for your bath towels.

2. Sunshine and views

Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces Hotels
DV8 Architects

Ellerman Villa 2

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Soak in the bath tub while admiring the sensational views of the landscape. Enjoy sunshine with classic features and a spa-like ambiance. Don't forget to keep your bathroom fresh with some lovely flora too.

3. Rustic

Hotel Predi Son Jaumell, margarotger interiorisme margarotger interiorisme Commercial spaces Hotels
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

Add some rustic wooden touches here and there with all-white fixtures for an attractive bathroom design.

4. Wallpaper

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Or incorporate some wallpaper for a fantastic focal wall. This green and white design is absolutely chic!

5. Curtain call

Hotel Es Marés. Formentera. 2011, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Commercial spaces Hotels
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Opt for simple tones in the bathroom and complete your Bohemian design with a flowing shower curtain.

6. Industrial elements

Somewhere Guest House, Estoril, 4Udecor Microcimento 4Udecor Microcimento Commercial spaces Hotels
4Udecor Microcimento

4Udecor Microcimento
4Udecor Microcimento
4Udecor Microcimento

Futuristic design and industrial features are perfect for a modern bathroom in a sophisticated home.

7. Mirrored

Projekte mit Gold und Silber, trend group trend group Commercial spaces Hotels
trend group

trend group
trend group
trend group

How about mosaic tiles with a mirror finish for a glamorous bathroom in a magnificent mansion. There's nothing more fascinating then creating an amazing modern home with vibrant details and glossy effects.

8. Marbled

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Enhance opulence in your home with these marble tiles. It may be a noble material, but its effect is unbelievable throughout the ages. It's a bathroom design that will remain tasteful and trendy for years to come.

9. Spa

Habitats troglodytes & cabanes dans les arbres en Provence, Franck Fouquet Franck Fouquet Commercial spaces Hotels
Franck Fouquet

Franck Fouquet
Franck Fouquet
Franck Fouquet

Our final hotel inspired bathroom includes a hot tub. Relax and unwind while admiring the stunning views below, a welcome way to spend the day after the grind at work. You may want to have a look at New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms too.

Does your bathroom remind you of a hotel?

