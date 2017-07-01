Your browser is out-of-date.

9 kitchens for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
An inspirational kitchen is about colour, modernity, sophisticated design and efficient storage. But, inspiration is a lot more personal and needs to fit your character. In this homify feature, we look at 9 kitchens that are inspirational in their own right, from layout to detail, fixtures to colour. Let's take a look at these awesome kitchens for easy to copy hints and tips.

1. Neutral and organised

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Each appliance in this kitchen is perfectly placed, while the neutral colour scheme is neat and tidy. The layout takes into account the limited space and makes use of efficient planning for adequate storage.

2. Chandeliers

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

The choice of illumination can make or break a kitchen design, and there's no reason to go for the dreary fluorescent option anymore, chandeliers make an excellent alternative.

3. Shabby chic

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

A shabby chic kitchen is all the rage, so go for a sleek colour scheme and give an old unused table a new coat of paint, making it a usable informal dining area in the kitchen.

4. Eclectic magic

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

An eclectic kitchen may be a bit too daring for many, but there's something almost enchanting about this one!

5. Cool and stylish

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Cool, sleek and stylish… there's no better option for your upmarket home just outside the hustle of the city. The monochrome colour shcme is a simple yet tasteful choice that will ensure this kitchen remains trendy for years to come.

6. Blue and retro

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen reclaimed timber,grey,eclectic,brass,wooden counter,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

Kick it old school with this blue retro style kitchen.

7. Rustic element

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

If neutral tones are more your thing, then this rustic counter with romantic lighting is a great option too.

8. Spacious open plan

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Living in a high rise apartment? Then take advantage of those sensational city views and decorate your open plan living space with a stunning kitchen.

9. Luxurious

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our final kitchen is luxurious with a touch of eclectic elegance. Use your exposed brick walls to your advantage and upgrade the original design of your cooking space. Have a look at New this week: 8 South African kitchens

The Johannesburg house that’s move-in ready
Which kitchen inspires you most?

