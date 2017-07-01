7 bright colour ideas for bathrooms

Neutral colour bathrooms may be popular for their trendy and tasteful appeal, but let's face it… their boring. However, a bathroom that is vibrant, eye-catching and filled with colour will remind your guests about your quirky and charming character. In this homify feature, we look at 7 bathrooms that are absolutely amazing, from the colour scheme, to the textures and even layout. Let's be inspired to take a risk with our own home design and decor!
Yellow represents sunshine, so make your bathroom look and feel refreshing and revitalising every morning with this bright and shiny decor option.
If you love the idea of a rustic home, then this terracotta colour bathroom with vintage elements will be the perfect fit for your interior, now just carry the theme throughout your house too.
How about making your bathroom funky and fantastic with a combination of vibrant shades? This bathroom is no doubt memorable.
The mirror effect of this bathtub enhances the blue mosaic floor tiles for a shabby chic design that is different and dynamic.
Blue bathroom walls with simple white fixtures are a fascinating way to create and impact to your home. If you paint the bathroom walls instead of tiles, the colour can be interchanged more often. So you don't get stuck with a boring colour that will be costly to replace.
Red your favourite colour? Well, you may want to consider including it in your home decor for a vibrant and eye-catching effect that's the exactly what your home needs. This design is ultra-modern and sophisticated, for a futuristic home in the suburbs.
The pretty pink bathroom is a lot more subdued and subtle than the rest of the bathrooms included in this feature, but with the black and white fixtures, it has an almost Parisian decor element that is just gorgeous. You may want to check out these 7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive