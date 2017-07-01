7 bright colour ideas for bathrooms

Neutral colour bathrooms may be popular for their trendy and tasteful appeal, but let's face it… their boring. However, a bathroom that is vibrant, eye-catching and filled with colour will remind your guests about your quirky and charming character. In this homify feature, we look at 7 bathrooms that are absolutely amazing, from the colour scheme, to the textures and even layout. Let's be inspired to take a risk with our own home design and decor!