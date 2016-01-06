The Pandora's Box Home

Cervera Sanchez Architects in Merida, Mexico, have proven their worth in restoring historical buildings and adding their own modern flair. Today we'll take a look at their Casa 45, a restoration project to preserve and transform a boxy colonial style home into a surprising contemporary, whilst still keeping an element of the nostalgic aesthetic.

This home is a mere 220 square meters, but seems to be much larger than its physical boundaries. As you'll see when we take a tour of the rooms, the interior provides an unexpectedly spacious and bright atmosphere. In addition to the triumph of space and dimensions, the house is also a delight of eclectic style and materials. Let’s not waste another minute…