Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 smart ways to divide a room

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Since living in a smaller home is becoming normalised, it's probably a good idea to think of ways to designate space. Simple, moveable partitioning is awesome for an open plan living space, while shelving is ideal for extra storage. In this homify feature, we look at 7 easy yet smart tips that will divide any room in your home without taking up much space. Whether you're looking for ideas to style your studio apartment or pretty bedroom, this article has you covered.

1. Separate your entrance

Intervention menuisée autour d'une entrée et d'un séjour , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Keep your entrance and open plan living area separate and create the illusion of a larger looking apartment. Simple wooden slats will do the trick.

2. Bedroom decor

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

How about adding a pretty seating area in your bedroom? It's practical and will keep your bedroom tidier too.

3. Shelving

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Or go for shelving to store your bits and bobs without making your studio living space seem cluttered.

4. Kicking it old school

Bungalow aus den 60ern, IMMOstyling - DIE Homestaging Agentur IMMOstyling - DIE Homestaging Agentur Asian style gym
IMMOstyling—DIE Homestaging Agentur

IMMOstyling - DIE Homestaging Agentur
IMMOstyling—DIE Homestaging Agentur
IMMOstyling - DIE Homestaging Agentur

If you're one to enjoy the Victorian era, then you'll know about these room dividers that ensured privacy in dressing rooms. These divisions will be an awesome addition to separate your living area from the dining room, and can quickly be stowed away if present company prefers an open space.

5. Free flowing

Geometric Harmony, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Curtains are great for that Bohemian inspired bedroom decor with a lovely ensuite, but sometime privacy is a necessity. It's easy to install and adds an absolutely chic element to the design as well.

6. Some green

Vivienda Sta. Caterina. Vivir junto al mercado., Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Who would've thought that an internal garden will be just perfect to divide a room and welcome fresh air into the home too.

7. Moveable

Bereterbide, Pop Arq Pop Arq Study/office
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

The final room divider is a moveable bookcase that shields an office from the rest of the busy household environment. Peace and quiet is just a slide away and it looks so simple and stylish too, maximising storage at the same time. Have a look at these 11 examples of smart storage ideas

​The R200,000 Johannesburg container creation
How have you separated spaces in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks