7 smart ways to divide a room

Since living in a smaller home is becoming normalised, it's probably a good idea to think of ways to designate space. Simple, moveable partitioning is awesome for an open plan living space, while shelving is ideal for extra storage. In this homify feature, we look at 7 easy yet smart tips that will divide any room in your home without taking up much space. Whether you're looking for ideas to style your studio apartment or pretty bedroom, this article has you covered.