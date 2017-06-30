7 smart ways to divide a room

Since living in a smaller home is becoming normalised, it's probably a good idea to think of ways to designate space. Simple, moveable partitioning is awesome for an open plan living space, while shelving is ideal for extra storage. In this homify feature, we look at 7 easy yet smart tips that will divide any room in your home without taking up much space. Whether you're looking for ideas to style your studio apartment or pretty bedroom, this article has you covered.
Keep your entrance and open plan living area separate and create the illusion of a larger looking apartment. Simple wooden slats will do the trick.
How about adding a pretty seating area in your bedroom? It's practical and will keep your bedroom tidier too.
Or go for shelving to store your bits and bobs without making your studio living space seem cluttered.
If you're one to enjoy the Victorian era, then you'll know about these room dividers that ensured privacy in dressing rooms. These divisions will be an awesome addition to separate your living area from the dining room, and can quickly be stowed away if present company prefers an open space.
Curtains are great for that Bohemian inspired bedroom decor with a lovely ensuite, but sometime privacy is a necessity. It's easy to install and adds an absolutely chic element to the design as well.
Who would've thought that an internal garden will be just perfect to divide a room and welcome fresh air into the home too.
The final room divider is a moveable bookcase that shields an office from the rest of the busy household environment. Peace and quiet is just a slide away and it looks so simple and stylish too, maximising storage at the same time.