To-do: The July home checklist

It's almost July, which means we're midway through 2017! But, what does that mean for your house and your decor? Well, you're probably tired of seeing the same colours, textures and furniture day in and day out. In this homify feature, we look at simple ideas to help create a different look in your home. Don't worry, it won't put you out of pocket, these tips will simply restyle your current furniture and fixtures. Let's take a look!