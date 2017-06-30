To-do: The July home checklist

It's almost July, which means we're midway through 2017! But, what does that mean for your house and your decor? Well, you're probably tired of seeing the same colours, textures and furniture day in and day out. In this homify feature, we look at simple ideas to help create a different look in your home. Don't worry, it won't put you out of pocket, these tips will simply restyle your current furniture and fixtures. Let's take a look!
It may be time to contact a landscaper to tidy up your garden and plant some new flora in the process.
Ensure that your lawn is perfectly maintained ahead of the looming September garden parties you'll soon be planning.
Keep warm and toasty this winter with an outdoor fireplace, just because you can't go camping, doesn't mean the camp can't come to you. Consider the best spot to include this stylish and comforting element to your home, whether it be the terrace, outdoor braai area or even the rooftop. The fireplace promises to be a fascinating feature, adding value to a modern home.
You may not have the money to revamp your entire house, but it will be worthwhile spending some cash on creating an awesome kitchen. Think of ways to ensure comfort, simplicity and modern detail or keep it trendy with a colour scheme that won't date any time soon. An informal dining area is always a top choice for a more usable kitchen, so factor that into your upgrade too.
A bedroom needs illumination, comfortable textures and of course plenty of storage. So, remember that when discussing how to enhance the layout and style of your sleeping quarters.
A tidy bathroom is essential in a modern home, so include storage for all those toiletries and towels and get rid of the clutter.