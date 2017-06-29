Your browser is out-of-date.

11 bedroom design ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
Decorating your bedroom is a great way to ensure you get a good night sleep, think about colours which are pleasing to the eye, gentle textures that won't irritate your skin and of course romantic illumination that works for both applying your make up and catching up on that current book at bed time. This homify article looks at 11 brilliant bedroom design tips and tricks so your private space is comfortable and elegant, regardless of the season.

1. Floral fanatic

House Verster - Johannesburg , Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

House Verster—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

The floral duvet cover and grey decor is a surprisingly cool choice for a bedroom.

2. Curtains

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Curtains are essential in bedroom decor for privacy and restful sleep. Neutral colours are a great choice as they allow for varying accent tones to be introduced.

3. Bedside lamps

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bedside lamps are great to keep your bedroom cosy at night, brighter illumination might perturb your sleep after all.

4. Wooden elements

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern style bedroom
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Wood panels incorporate a minimalist decor in the bedroom, a perfect option for a room of any size.

5. Textured rug

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Main Bedroom

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

A fluffy textured rug will add just enough warmth in your bedroom, especially during the chilliest mornings.

6. A throw

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

A cold winter night will be a bit cosier with a throw for warmth, the colours can be interchanged per season, making your bedroom look and feel different.

7. For the cabin look

Steel Framed Home - bedroom Edge Design Studio Architects Modern style bedroom
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home —bedroom

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

Living in a wooden house? There's no reason why your bedroom cannot be the epitome of luxury and modern detail.

8. Pink romance

Guest bedroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Guest bedroom

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Consider pink accents as an alternative for your bedroom decor and create a space of romance and elegance.

9. All-white

Bedroom one Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Yellow Bedroom,shutters,bay window,built-in seating,yellow
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom one

Bedroom one

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Opt for all-white decor and keep your bedroom looking brilliant enough for any occasion. 

10. Monochrome

Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bedroom
Kim H Interior Design

Modern colonial London home

Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design

Or go with monochrome detail, from the pretty scatter cushion to the grey scale images above the headboard. How's that for interesting?

11. Symmetry

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

The final bedroom we look at is vibrant and symmetrical, from the colour scheme of navy blue and white to the wooden fixtures and fittings. Now, have a look at these 9 smart bedroom storage ideas

Which bedroom design would be perfect for your home?

