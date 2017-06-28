The smart renovation of a Pretoria home

Renovating your house could be a fun and fantastic option to enhance your living situation with modern detail and design elements. This simple South African cottage has undergone a few minor adjustments to look trendy and tasteful again. Let's be inspired by this home revamp for tips and tricks to create an elegant design to suit the needs of your growing family.
This cute cottage is now sleek and sophisticated enough to fit in with the rest of the contemporary homes on the block. The colour scheme of grey and black is eye-catching and elegant, while still maintaining some of the charming character from the original structure.
From this image it's clear that this home was due for an upgrade. The original architecture was outdated, although still quaint and cute.
Old fashioned patio doors may be charming enough for a rustic style home, but since this homeowner wanted to go with a sleeker more sophisticated design, these doors would need to be replaced.
Out with the old and ugly, in with the new and funky. The patio doors are now the perfect fit for this modern home, it's great as minimalist option to add simple detail to this cottage.
The wooden window frames that were decorating the front, patio and backyard of the house may have been the best choice when the home was initially built, but after years of weathering, they need to be replaced.
The new aluminium windows look great as decoration for the facade, while it complements the new colour scheme too. Here's another feature to inspire your upgrade A Johannesburg home from start to finish