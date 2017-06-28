Your browser is out-of-date.

Our top 10 South African living rooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
Living rooms in South Africa are often colourful, chic and attractive, filled with natural light and even a glimpse of the landscape. In this homify feature, we look at the top 10 South African living rooms for inspirational design and modern decor, allowing you to be inspired by some vibrant features that will enhance your own home in stunning detail. Let's take a look!

1. Apartment living

Nondela 1, Full Circle Design
This stylish modern apartment with sensational views from the balcony, decorated in sunset tones and neutral elements is the perfect choice for style and sophistication.

2. Fireplace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
Incorporate a fireplace into your living room for a lovely design.

3. Pastels

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
You can't go wrong with some neutrals and pastels in your living room, especially when it's a TV room too. Think cosy and comfortable when decorating your space.

4. So much sunshine

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
It's amazing how sunshine can instantly upgrade your home to be warmer and friendlier.

5. Exposed

Living Room homify
It's simply amazing what exposed brick walls can do to make your living room look and feel more vibrant and eclectic.

6. Astounding

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
A view of the ocean all day every day, will leave you speechless. Plan your layout around the window and watch that ever-evolving sunset from the comfort of your living room.

7. Beaming

White River Manor, Principia Design
Exposed wooden beams, light yet neutral decor and lovely illumination will ensure that your living room is comfortable and conducive to socialising.

8. Ultra-sophisticated

Hove Road, Make Architects + Interior Studio
A view of the mountain is another South African pleasure to enjoy, and this gorgeous open plan living and dining area is ultra-sophisticated and stylish.

9. Prints

SANTE FE CRESCENT, Covet Design
Printed scatter cushions and a noteworthy rug are fantastic for a simple yet aesthetically appealing living room design.

10. Minimalist

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
Include less frills and fancy items in your living room for a contemporary design that is easy to enjoy throughout the day, as you laze around on the sofa catching up on your favourite TV shows. How about these Living room decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions?

Landscaping: how to choose the perfect fence or wall
How have you decorated your South African living room?

