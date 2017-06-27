9 living room layouts to copy

The layout of your living room will determine sunshine, cosiness, sophistication and colour. In this homify feature, we look at 9 living room layout ideas that are easy to copy, regardless of the space and style of your home. The inspirational tips and tricks by the team at homify will enhance and decorate your living room elegantly. So keep an eye out for design that is fascinating and attractive.
A bit of eclectic elegance is essential for a creative home. Here we see more than enough sofas, coffee tables and of course a book case and TV, so your living room can be anything from a space to socialise, to a quiet retreat.
A small living room can be decorated with just one sofa in an elegant hue, include some stunning works of art to complete the design.
Mediterranean hues, the comfort of a fireplace and open plan design. How's that for a shabby chic living room?
An eye-catching monochrome rug with a vibrant shade as a focal wall will instantly upgrade a home in modernity.
Exposed wooden beams will make for a sensational decor element in the living room too, simply hang your lighting from there and get the best of both worlds. Natural and artificial lighting create brilliant and inviting effect for the interior.
Neutral tones, plenty of sunshine and brilliant decor is essential for a cosy and trendy living room. Include some floor sweeping curtains and maintain privacy, keeping your space away from prying eyes.
Light colour sofas, neutral accents, plenty of scatter pillows and a breathtaking chandelier, decorates this small yet luxurious living room with romantic flair in mind.
Maximise seating space with a gorgeous L-shaped sofa, you can't go wrong with a glass coffee table either.
A wooden panel too separate space instead of a wall will make your open plan living room sophisticated, while the touch of colour adds a vibrant element. How about these 5 spectacular living rooms with ideas to copy?