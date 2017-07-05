​The stand-out Pretoria house

Our newest homify 360° comes from the portfolio of Full Circle Design, who had the pleasure of styling up a Groenkloof house that enjoys the Pretoria skyline (100% for location, then!).

So, what can we say about the aforementioned house? Well, it’s stylish with a masculine vibe, classy and contemporary with a semi-minimalistic approach. In addition, it flaunts a beautiful art collection that adds plenty of character, not to mention co-exists quite perfectly with the various textures and patterns of the interior style.

But let’s move on to some visual representation…