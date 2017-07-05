Your browser is out-of-date.

​The stand-out Pretoria house

Johannes van Graan
Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room Stone Grey
Our newest homify 360° comes from the portfolio of Full Circle Design, who had the pleasure of styling up a Groenkloof house that enjoys the Pretoria skyline (100% for location, then!). 

So, what can we say about the aforementioned house? Well, it’s stylish with a masculine vibe, classy and contemporary with a semi-minimalistic approach. In addition, it flaunts a beautiful art collection that adds plenty of character, not to mention co-exists quite perfectly with the various textures and patterns of the interior style.

But let’s move on to some visual representation…

Fresh R&R

Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Patios Stone
We kick off our tour with a real winning image that’s stylish as it is functional – the backyard terrace that flows out of the house and conjures up ample space for relaxing and socialising.

Terrific textures

Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Beige
Stone, wood, marble, and a host of other deliciously textured materials all combine to add so much character to the interior spaces. And thanks to the generous windows and glass doors, garden views and natural lighting also get invited indoors to light up those eye-catching furniture and décor pieces.

Striking designs

Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room Stone Grey
What are your thoughts on the eclectic interior style? See how the geometric pieces combine (or would that be ‘contrast’?) with the various hues, patterns and textures – nobody can say that the end result is dull!

A backyard paradise

Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Pool
Quiver trees neatly align the yard space next to the pool that, together with the skyline view in the distance, adds a balanced sense of softness to the interior monotone colours and straight lines. 

Let’s sample a few more images of this impressive house!

Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room Grey
Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design ArtworkOther artistic objects Amber/Gold
Next up: The simply magnificent Stellenbosch house.

We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

