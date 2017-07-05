​The stand-out Pretoria house

Our newest homify 360° comes from the portfolio of Full Circle Design, who had the pleasure of styling up a Groenkloof house that enjoys the Pretoria skyline (100% for location, then!).
So, what can we say about the aforementioned house? Well, it’s stylish with a masculine vibe, classy and contemporary with a semi-minimalistic approach. In addition, it flaunts a beautiful art collection that adds plenty of character, not to mention co-exists quite perfectly with the various textures and patterns of the interior style.
But let’s move on to some visual representation…
We kick off our tour with a real winning image that’s stylish as it is functional – the backyard terrace that flows out of the house and conjures up ample space for relaxing and socialising.
Stone, wood, marble, and a host of other deliciously textured materials all combine to add so much character to the interior spaces. And thanks to the generous windows and glass doors, garden views and natural lighting also get invited indoors to light up those eye-catching furniture and décor pieces.
What are your thoughts on the eclectic interior style? See how the geometric pieces combine (or would that be ‘contrast’?) with the various hues, patterns and textures – nobody can say that the end result is dull!
Quiver trees neatly align the yard space next to the pool that, together with the skyline view in the distance, adds a balanced sense of softness to the interior monotone colours and straight lines.
Let’s sample a few more images of this impressive house!