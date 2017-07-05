7 smart ideas for the kitchen island

When it comes to increased functionality and visual anchors in a kitchen, few things can flaunt the pride and power of a well-built island. Have you ever considered adding one to your cooking space? What will you use it for? What particular features must it have to enhance your kitchen’s style and practicality? What does your kitchen need?

To help you answer these questions (plus spoil you with some beautiful imagery), we’ve selected 7 dream kitchen islands that are both brains and beauty…