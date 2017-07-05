Your browser is out-of-date.

7 smart ideas for the kitchen island

Johannes van Graan
HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
When it comes to increased functionality and visual anchors in a kitchen, few things can flaunt the pride and power of a well-built island. Have you ever considered adding one to your cooking space? What will you use it for? What particular features must it have to enhance your kitchen’s style and practicality? What does your kitchen need?

To help you answer these questions (plus spoil you with some beautiful imagery), we’ve selected 7 dream kitchen islands that are both brains and beauty…

1. Add appliances

Oranjezicht House #01
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Oranjezicht House #01

Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors
Kunst Architecture & Interiors

Adding sinks or stovetops (or both) into your island surface is a clever way of spreading the workflow throughout the kitchen. However, installation can be tricky in terms of ventilation and plumbing, so make sure you get a pro in for the job!

2. Add more counter space

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

More counter space in a kitchen obviously means more benefits: more room for meal prepping, additional legroom for multiple chefs slaving away, plus you can use it as a working/dining area.

3. Create more seating

The Lantern House, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Adding low-profile seating to an island is a quick way to increase functionality and make the environment more social. We especially love the idea of a breakfast bar with a counter overhang under which you can tuck a few stools when not in use.

4. Make it multi-level

Holiday Let apartments
Nailed it Projects

Holiday Let apartments

Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

Who says your island has to be one consistent height? Create some variation and add some multi-purpose functionality to it (like eating and food prepping) by adding an appliance to one level (like a sink) and having a breakfast bar on a higher tier.

5. Enjoy more storage

Urban country
FABRI

Urban country

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

Of course your island can also help out with storage as soon as you insert some drawers, cupboards and/or shelves. This is especially helpful if appliances take up a lot of cabinet room, or if you’re seeking a unique way to showcase certain items by using open shelving. 

homify hint: Store dishes and pots within reach, keep less frequently used appliances out of the way (behind cabinet doors), and use open shelving to display cookbooks or other items.

6. Use the space above

Catch & Release
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

How about putting that open, empty space above your island to good use? Suspended storage can help display your collection of pans or stemware.

Another option would be to use the overhead space for a range hood if you’ve opted to install a stovetop in your island.

7. Nothing more than a table

Girl and the cat
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Don’t have the budget for a high-end, top-of-the-range kitchen island? When you think about it, an island is really nothing more than a tall table, so why not just insert an appropriately designed table into your island for an instant island?

homify hint: Opt for a kitchen cart that can simply roll out of the way when more legroom is required. 

Next up for your inspiration: 11 practical storage solutions for small kitchens.

What else would you use a kitchen island for?

