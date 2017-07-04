Your browser is out-of-date.

The 11 most beautiful bedrooms in South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
Don’t think that just because you have a bed and a wardrobe in that room your bedroom’s “style” factor is complete – it takes so much more than that! 

So, whether you’re seeking inspiration for your bedroom’s new look, curious to see how yours compares to others styled up by top-class designers or are just in the mood to enjoy some interior beauty, these 11 bedrooms (which we think are the most beautiful in the entire country) are sure to provide what you need!

1. Light neutral colours style up this bedroom fabulously – and check out the rich combination of fabrics.

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

2. A touch of gold in décor never hurt anyone!

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
House of Gargoyle

3. As far as innovative headboards go, this design gets our vote of approval!

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

4. “Plush” is the keyword here – don’t you feel like just bouncing around this entire room?

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

5. This is our idea of what a cloud would look like once it’d been styled up by professional designers!

Guest bedroom 1 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom Metallic/Silver Guest bedroom,Headboard,American Shutters,Bedroom,Soft grey,Lounge in bedroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

6. Now this is an example of how wallpaper can “wow”!

homify Country style bedroom
7. Vibrant? Playful? A most exciting space? Our thoughts exactly…

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood Pink
GSQUARED architects

8. These perfect patterns ensure some visual splendour for snoozing time.

Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

9. This exquisite bedroom looks most inviting and comfortable – pure inspiration!

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Principia Design

10. Now this is how you style up a lavish bedroom without making it look too decadent.

Bedroom. Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

11. Look how easy it is to break up a white colour scheme and avoid a clinical look – and remember layered fabrics!

Bedroom 4 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Bedroom,Grey,Throw,Transitional
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Next up: 7 DIY steps to a better bedroom.

​‘n 70 m² huis waaroor jy dol sal wees!
Which of these bedrooms is your ultimate favourite?

