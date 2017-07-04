​Behold the beautiful Boggomsbaai beach house!

Interior architectural firm Full Circle Design from Pretoria is the star of today’s homify 360° discovery – or rather, one of its projects is. Situated in Kleinbos, Boggomsbaai is a breathtaking beach house styled up by these experts that does everything by the book: the view, the décor, the furniture, you name it!

Originally a dilapidated structure, this house was converted into a stunning holiday home in the Garden Route. The internal layout has been re-designed, front and back patios and braai areas created and the attic converted into the main bedroom. The dwelling is freshly finished and kitchen and bathrooms re-designed and fitted.

Let’s take a look!