​Behold the beautiful Boggomsbaai beach house!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Interior architectural firm Full Circle Design from Pretoria is the star of today’s homify 360° discovery – or rather, one of its projects is. Situated in Kleinbos, Boggomsbaai is a breathtaking beach house styled up by these experts that does everything by the book: the view, the décor, the furniture, you name it! 

Originally a dilapidated structure, this house was converted into a stunning holiday home in the Garden Route. The internal layout has been re-designed, front and back patios and braai areas created and the attic converted into the main bedroom. The dwelling is freshly finished and kitchen and bathrooms re-designed and fitted. 

Let’s take a look!

The rustic façade

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Can’t you just smell the salty air and hear seagulls? Just see how the sun glistens on that snow-white façade, and how much character that rustic-styled thatched roof brings to the scene.

Jaws on the floor

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

We skip the interior spaces (just for now) and speed straight on to the rear side of the house, where this fabulous wooden deck conjures up a comfy (and stylish) seating area complete with a breathtaking view.

The dining space

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Right, now we can see what the insides look like – flaunting the same white palette as the façade, this dining room enjoys quite the clean look. And just see how charmingly it rolls into the living room at the back – an open-plan layout that definitely enhances the social ambience of this beach beauty.

Bathing in light

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Now here’s a clever idea: position your free-standing tub in front of the window on the top floor to minimise the chances of a passerby (or neighbour) taking a peek. But notice that wooden shutters have been added in case privacy is deemed necessary with bath time. 

Let’s scope out some more photos of this delightful house!

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Since we’re in a nautical mood, let’s visit A beautiful, affordable beach house.

7 ways to give your bathroom a hotel look
We’d love to know what you think of this house...

