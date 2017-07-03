The top 10 ways burglars get into your home (and how to stop them!)

Nobody’s keen on opening their home to unwanted visitors, and we don’t mean the rude kind that nitpicks your choice in décor, but rather the ones who show up announced, take what they want and then just disappear – how rude, right?

Burglary is nothing new, yet it becomes that much scarier when we realise that little things we do in and around our houses can actually make it easier for thieves to get in.

Things like what? Glad you asked…