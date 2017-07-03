​The super sleek dream home in KwaZulu-Natal

Our latest homify 360° discovery is all about the dazzle – you’ll see what we mean in a few minutes. But first, some background info on this latest gem.

Professional team Karel Keuler Architects was approached by a client who requested a modern, one-of-a-kind holiday home in the Salt Rock area of greater Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. Cut to the end of the project, where this finished property (with a remarkable area layout of 360 m²) stands on the rolling hills just inland from the coastline on a very narrow stand with quite a steep slope (which posed real design challenges).

Let’s see how it turned out…