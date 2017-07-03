​The super sleek dream home in KwaZulu-Natal

Our latest homify 360° discovery is all about the dazzle – you’ll see what we mean in a few minutes. But first, some background info on this latest gem.
Professional team Karel Keuler Architects was approached by a client who requested a modern, one-of-a-kind holiday home in the Salt Rock area of greater Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. Cut to the end of the project, where this finished property (with a remarkable area layout of 360 m²) stands on the rolling hills just inland from the coastline on a very narrow stand with quite a steep slope (which posed real design challenges).
Let’s see how it turned out…
The advantage of the property not being right on the coastline was that the architects could introduce steel elements without the risk of rust – which meant that a substantial amount of steel was introduced in the design.
The design concept originated from a rough sketch with a U-shaped central triple volume vertical circulation core leading into the living and entertainment block on the western side and the bedroom block on the eastern side. These blocks are covered by ultra thin roof structures in a wing-like shape from the central core, which really caught the attention of the client.
Now that’s one dazzling kitchen, and we’re not just talking about the glittery backsplash or the stainless steel finishes. Loads of natural light was also one of the client's requirements and with the steel elements, the north façades and living areas became steel- and glass boxes, with the wing roof structures also floating on glass to allow the maximum amounts of light to enter the house.
The dazzling style continues into the dining room, where light also floods in from glass doors and clerestory windows.
To counteract with the silvery and stone-hued pieces, the dining table and –chairs flaunt a warmer, earthy-toned look.
How about that lush landscape view that this bedroom enjoys? Thanks to the generous glass panes, both light and fresh-green views get to seep indoors all day long.
And we just love those upholstered armchairs in front of the bed – the ideal spots to relax with a beverage of choice and enjoy this dream house.
Let’s revel in some more images!
