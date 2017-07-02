​An old Cape Town beach house goes from sad to beautiful

An old, outdated space that gets a second chance in life? Sounds like one of our ‘before and after’ pieces here on homify…

Today’s segment comes to us from Rudolf Henning Construction in Betty's Bay, Cape Town, who was tasked with the upgrading of a heritage home near the beach.

The catch? The house was already built in 1939, meaning that everything from style and wiring to layout and plumbing was a bit… how shall we say… old!