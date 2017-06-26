Your browser is out-of-date.

12 kitchen islands you'll want to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
The kitchen island is a necessary tool to enhance space and maximise storage in any kitchen, regardless of its size. In this homify feature, we look at 12 kitchen islands that are perfectly inspirational, from colour, detail and design. Kitchen islands work as extra storage or an informal dining area, allowing you to grab a quick cup of coffee as you head to work.

1. Wooden counter

Kitchen Fitters
Carpenters Johannesburg

Kitchen Fitters

Carpenters Johannesburg
Carpenters Johannesburg
Carpenters Johannesburg

A wooden counter may not be the first choice for many, but it can be stylish, elegant and attractive. If treated and maintained, a wooden kitchen island can last a lifetime.

2. Simple

Tony's kitchen TCC interior projects cc Modern kitchen
TCC interior projects cc

Tony's kitchen

TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc

Keep your kitchen simple, trendy and tasteful for years to come.

3. Rustic colour

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen
Human Voice Architects

New House for Developer

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Include a rustic colour kitchen cabinets and your island will look sleek and stylish.

4. Luxurious element

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Kitchen
Tru Interiors

Ebotse Estate

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

The chandeliers, colours and detail of this beautiful living room is great for a luxurious, modern home.

5. So much space

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

A kitchen with this much space includes an island and informal dining area.

6. For the hipster

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Go for grey and white with a splash of colour for a kitchen that exudes minimalist modernity.

7. Farm style house

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A large wooden counter is awesome to create a statement in a gorgeous kitchen.

8. Cream and blue

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The colour combination of this kitchen is eclectic, making it an ideal choice for a contemporary living space.

9. Country style

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

Exposed brick counters are fantastic for a home in the suburbs that enjoys a rural atmosphere.

10. All-white

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

An all-white kitchen is great for a modern homeowner that loves fresh and vibrant detail.

11. Charm

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Or choose the more charming aspect of kitchen counter decor with this rustic inspired option.

12. Bright and shiny

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

The final kitchen we visit is filled with natural and artificial illumination and sleek, shiny surfaces. How about these 13 pictures of U-shape kitchens?

​An incredible South African home built from an old shipping container
Which kitchen do you love most?

