12 kitchen islands you'll want to copy

The kitchen island is a necessary tool to enhance space and maximise storage in any kitchen, regardless of its size. In this homify feature, we look at 12 kitchen islands that are perfectly inspirational, from colour, detail and design. Kitchen islands work as extra storage or an informal dining area, allowing you to grab a quick cup of coffee as you head to work.
A wooden counter may not be the first choice for many, but it can be stylish, elegant and attractive. If treated and maintained, a wooden kitchen island can last a lifetime.
Keep your kitchen simple, trendy and tasteful for years to come.
Include a rustic colour kitchen cabinets and your island will look sleek and stylish.
The chandeliers, colours and detail of this beautiful living room is great for a luxurious, modern home.
A kitchen with this much space includes an island and informal dining area.
Go for grey and white with a splash of colour for a kitchen that exudes minimalist modernity.
A large wooden counter is awesome to create a statement in a gorgeous kitchen.
The colour combination of this kitchen is eclectic, making it an ideal choice for a contemporary living space.
Exposed brick counters are fantastic for a home in the suburbs that enjoys a rural atmosphere.
An all-white kitchen is great for a modern homeowner that loves fresh and vibrant detail.
Or choose the more charming aspect of kitchen counter decor with this rustic inspired option.
The final kitchen we visit is filled with natural and artificial illumination and sleek, shiny surfaces. How about these 13 pictures of U-shape kitchens?