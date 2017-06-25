Your browser is out-of-date.

13 South African living room designs to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern living room Concrete Grey
Have you given any thought to an ideal South African living room? A place to relax and unwind after a long day at work? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 13 awesome and amazing living rooms that are colourful, exotic and attractive, with textured details, creative lighting and chic style. Let's take a look at some the simple yet inspirational designs to suit your home.

1. Light loving

Waterfall Estate New Home, Blaque Pearl Lifestyle Blaque Pearl Lifestyle Living roomSofas & armchairs Grey
The first living room we visit is filled with light from all angles, it's comfortable, pleasant and refreshing with clean lines and minimal colours adding to the decor.

2. Spacious

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern living room
If you have an open plan home and you'd like the living room to be a bit more spacious, then include less furniture. Lighter neutral shades and illumination can instantly enhance the decor too.

3. Fireplace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
A fireplace is an essential for warmth, cosiness and comfort. This living room is perfectly suited for a house at the seaside with its shabby chic furniture and Mediterranean inspired colour scheme.

4. Darker hues

homify Modern living room
Darker hued walls and patterned scatter cushions are perfect and elegant.

5. Throws

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern living room
Throws over the sofa are comfy and cosy, while providing extra warmth on a cold winter night.

6. Simple

Living Room Tru Interiors Modern living room
Create a simple living room with very few extra colours and details. This one is cute and quaint with fresh smelling flowers for an extra welcoming effect.

7. Pastels

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Living room Floating wall unit,Coffee table decor,Sofa,Lounge
Pastel shades are great for a comfortable, trendy and cosy atmosphere in the living room.

8. Fun and quirky

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Include a quirky rug for a fun-loving ambiance in your home.

9. Eclectic

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
Opt for a living room with an eclectic environment for a charming yet contemporary home.

10. View of the ocean

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
How about taking into consideration a sensational view of the ocean from your breathtaking balcony.

11. Let the light shine in

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern living room
Sliding doors are great to create a seamless flow between the interior and garden.

12. Luxurious

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Romantic textures and brilliant, attractive colours are great for a sophisticated home.

13. Sunshine

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern living room Wood Yellow
Enhance your living room with a bit of sunshine throughout the day. How about these 17 TV placement ideas for living rooms?

12 spaces in your home that you probably forgot about
Which living room do you like most?

