13 South African living room designs to inspire you

Have you given any thought to an ideal South African living room? A place to relax and unwind after a long day at work? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 13 awesome and amazing living rooms that are colourful, exotic and attractive, with textured details, creative lighting and chic style. Let's take a look at some the simple yet inspirational designs to suit your home.
The first living room we visit is filled with light from all angles, it's comfortable, pleasant and refreshing with clean lines and minimal colours adding to the decor.
If you have an open plan home and you'd like the living room to be a bit more spacious, then include less furniture. Lighter neutral shades and illumination can instantly enhance the decor too.
A fireplace is an essential for warmth, cosiness and comfort. This living room is perfectly suited for a house at the seaside with its shabby chic furniture and Mediterranean inspired colour scheme.
Darker hued walls and patterned scatter cushions are perfect and elegant.
Throws over the sofa are comfy and cosy, while providing extra warmth on a cold winter night.
Create a simple living room with very few extra colours and details. This one is cute and quaint with fresh smelling flowers for an extra welcoming effect.
Pastel shades are great for a comfortable, trendy and cosy atmosphere in the living room.
Include a quirky rug for a fun-loving ambiance in your home.
Opt for a living room with an eclectic environment for a charming yet contemporary home.
How about taking into consideration a sensational view of the ocean from your breathtaking balcony.
Sliding doors are great to create a seamless flow between the interior and garden.
Romantic textures and brilliant, attractive colours are great for a sophisticated home.
Enhance your living room with a bit of sunshine throughout the day.