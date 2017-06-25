Your browser is out-of-date.

13 things you should never do without professional help

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Thinking about a major upgrade to your house… well, in this homify feature we look at 13 home renovation tips that require the help from professionals. There are some obvious ideas such as the plumbing and electrical fittings, while the things that seem simple, such as tiling and waterproofing the roof. The DIY option may be a lot more affordable in the beginning, but once things go wrong, the process will grow to be greatly expensive. Budget for a professional instead and enjoy some peace of mind.

1. Electricity

Fault finding projecty Pretoria electrician fault finding,repairs
Pretoria electrician

Fault finding projecty

Pretoria electrician
Pretoria electrician
Pretoria electrician

Always call a professional to tackle any wiring or electrical issues in your home, especially since the law requires an electrician to sign off any major electrical work. Doing so will avoid possible fires that result from faulty wiring.

2. Scaffolding

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're planning to renovate the facade of your home, you'll probably need some scaffolding.

3. Construction

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Building a new home, then call a team of contractors to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch.

4. Kitchen

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need to replace an appliance in your kitchen after a major accident, well then contact a person who knows what they're doing and revamp your entire kitchen while you're at it.

5. Moldy walls

homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
homify

homify
homify
homify

You may need to call a professional to get rid of that unsightly mold and mildew that could be toxic. It's a bad idea to sleep in a bedroom with moldy walls, so bear that in mind too.

6. Hang them

Upcycling Deluxe - Concept Store, Lieselotte Lieselotte Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Lieselotte

Lieselotte
Lieselotte
Lieselotte

Include some lovely hanging lights above your kitchen island, but you may need help to install the electrical fitting.

7. Stairs

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing stairs in your home is quite tricky as measurements need to be perfect, a team of professionals will have the no how and experience to get the job done efficiently and effectively.

8. Plumbing

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get your pipes and sinks professionally sorted so you won't spring a leak or cause a flood that may put you out of pocket.

9. Tiling

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiling may look easy and quick, but a tiler will get the job done with minimal mess.

10. Roof

岩宿の家, arc-d arc-d Modern houses
arc-d

arc-d
arc-d
arc-d

A solid roof should be able to withstand the wind, rain and sun.

11. Waterproof

Durable Waterproofing Solutions Waterproofing Cape Town
Waterproofing Cape Town

Durable Waterproofing Solutions

Waterproofing Cape Town
Waterproofing Cape Town
Waterproofing Cape Town

Keep your home dry with waterproof sheeting in your roof.

12. Bathroom

​Architekturbüro Rainer Graf, press profile homify Jessica Labbadia - homify Bathroom
Jessica Labbadia—homify

Jessica Labbadia - homify
Jessica Labbadia—homify
Jessica Labbadia - homify

You can't expect to install your own bathroom fixtures and fittings by yourself.

13. Flooring

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to flooring, especially with a parquet pattern, the design is something that a professional will consider and plan. Have a look at these 8 essential things to consider when renovating your home

Did you call a professional with your upgrade?

