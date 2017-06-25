13 things you should never do without professional help

Thinking about a major upgrade to your house… well, in this homify feature we look at 13 home renovation tips that require the help from professionals. There are some obvious ideas such as the plumbing and electrical fittings, while the things that seem simple, such as tiling and waterproofing the roof. The DIY option may be a lot more affordable in the beginning, but once things go wrong, the process will grow to be greatly expensive. Budget for a professional instead and enjoy some peace of mind.