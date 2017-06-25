13 things you should never do without professional help

Thinking about a major upgrade to your house… well, in this homify feature we look at 13 home renovation tips that require the help from professionals. There are some obvious ideas such as the plumbing and electrical fittings, while the things that seem simple, such as tiling and waterproofing the roof. The DIY option may be a lot more affordable in the beginning, but once things go wrong, the process will grow to be greatly expensive. Budget for a professional instead and enjoy some peace of mind.
Always call a professional to tackle any wiring or electrical issues in your home, especially since the law requires an electrician to sign off any major electrical work. Doing so will avoid possible fires that result from faulty wiring.
If you're planning to renovate the facade of your home, you'll probably need some scaffolding.
Building a new home, then call a team of contractors to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch.
Need to replace an appliance in your kitchen after a major accident, well then contact a person who knows what they're doing and revamp your entire kitchen while you're at it.
You may need to call a professional to get rid of that unsightly mold and mildew that could be toxic. It's a bad idea to sleep in a bedroom with moldy walls, so bear that in mind too.
Include some lovely hanging lights above your kitchen island, but you may need help to install the electrical fitting.
Installing stairs in your home is quite tricky as measurements need to be perfect, a team of professionals will have the no how and experience to get the job done efficiently and effectively.
Get your pipes and sinks professionally sorted so you won't spring a leak or cause a flood that may put you out of pocket.
Tiling may look easy and quick, but a tiler will get the job done with minimal mess.
Keep your home dry with waterproof sheeting in your roof.
You can't expect to install your own bathroom fixtures and fittings by yourself.
When it comes to flooring, especially with a parquet pattern, the design is something that a professional will consider and plan. Have a look at these 8 essential things to consider when renovating your home